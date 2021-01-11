Sony’s CES presentation reveals release windows for GhostWire: Tokyo, Project Athia, amongst others

Even with most of Sony’s CES presentation being uneventful, a sliver of footage provided the targeted release windows for several future PlayStation 5 games. Although no one has an exact date, the presentation does confirm that Tango Gameworks’s GhostWire: Tokyo will release this fall, while Square Enix’s Project Athia is set to come in just one year.

At the video’s 10:39 minute mark, many fans have noticed a small paragraph tucked in at the end of a PS5-centric montage. In this, it notes that GhostWire: Tokyo and Stray are both scheduled for this October, with Project Athia targeting a January 2022 release date, and Capcom’s mysterious outer space title, Pragmata, set for launch in 2023.

Also, PS5-exclusive indie Kena: Bridge of Spirits is listed as a March launch, with Little Devil Inside marked down for this July. Strangely, Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are plainly said to be “coming 2021,” despite past PS5 commercials scheduling them for specific quarters in 2021. No matter, it is clear this year will be another solid one for PlayStation fans of all kinds.