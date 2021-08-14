Spelunky 1 and 2 will likely launch on Nintendo Switch later this month

Both Spelunky 1 and 2 will be coming to Nintendo Switch in Australia on August 26, according to a new listing from website Vooks.net. The UK eShop features a similar listing, with Spelunky priced at £8.99 and Spelunky 2 at £17.99. While the games were already known to be coming for Switch in the summer, this is the first time there’s been an official release date confirmation.

The original Spelunky is a roguelike and platformer that was released in 2008, and one of the first titles to combine both elements. It originally launched for PC and was later ported to Xbox Live Arcade in 2012, as well as for PlayStation 4 in 2014. The sequel, Spelunky 2, was released for PlayStation 4 and PC. Despite the first title receiving an Xbox release, neither has been confirmed for Xbox One as of now.

Though many fans requested for both games to be revealed during the recent Nintendo Indie World presentation, it was noticeably absent and only received a confirmation now. Other indie titles that were announced during the Direct include Tetris Effect: Connected, Loop Hero, and Axiom Verge 2, among others.

Check out our extensive guides for Spelunky 2 including all trophies and achievements, how to create shortcuts, how to change pets that you rescue, how to use the golden key, and how to avoid arrow traps.