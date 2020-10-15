The Eternal Blight event set to bring Halloween frights to Dead by Daylight

Behaviour Interactive have teased Dead by Daylight’s 2020 Halloween event ahead of its official reveal.

The Eternal Blight event will bring new scares and content to the popular asymmetical multiplayer horror title, with in-game festivities set to arrive on Wednesday, October 21.

Behaviour Interactive released a 14-second teaser trailer, on the Dead by Daylight Twitter account, on October 15. The short video shows a knocked-down player get injected with a serum that causes a plant-based, gaseous solution to horrifically grow inside them. The screen then cuts to black as they are pummeled by what appears to be a new villain. It’s unclear whether this new monster will only be available to play during The Eternal Blight event, or if they will become a permanent fixture on the roster.

The Eternal Blight event begins October 21st. #DbDHalloween pic.twitter.com/3cbQPTGIlE — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) October 15, 2020

The teaser didn’t give anything else away about what players can expect from The Eternal Blight event. However, in a later tweet, Behaviour Interactive revealed that Dead by Daylight fans can learn what will arrive in a Twitch livestream later today. Intrigued fans can head to the game’s Twitch channel at 2pm ET (11am PT, 12pm CT, and 5pm BST) to find out more about the limited time event.

But what's in the event, you ask? Well I'll tell ya', hypothetical question asker: Join us at 2PM Eastern over at https://t.co/JzIPmUkfCz for more. pic.twitter.com/vgYedvze0i — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) October 15, 2020

The Eternal Blight event will run until November 4, and will be available to players on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.