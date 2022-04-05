The Quarry gameplay demo shows tough choices, car wrecks, and monster attacks

The Quarry is the next title from Supermassive Games, and it looks like a true successor to 2015’s Until Dawn. Set at the titular Hackett’s Quarry, the horror game will see a group of camp counselors trying to survive a deadly final night after the campers go home.

A new gameplay demo (via IGN) doesn’t show that particular night, but it does let us see the first half hour of the game unfold. If focuses on young couple Laura and Max, played by Siobhan Williams and Skyler Gisondo, respectively — they’re part of a stellar voice cast. The demo begins with the couple driving to camp, before crashing on the side of the road. After encountering a cop (played by Ted Raimi), they finally make it to Hackett’s Quarry, which is totally empty. Well, mostly. As you might expect, a monster attacks Max, leading to the first major choice of the game: Laura can run away or help him escape too.

On-screen choices and other prompts have a VHS look, which ties into the 80s slasher vibes The Quarry is going for — the Deluxe Edition includes additional visual filters that take this further. The game itself has a release date of June 10, and it’s coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The game will not support cross-gen co-op, nor will it be coming to Nintendo Switch.