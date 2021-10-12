Treyarch will reveal Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies this week

Game studio Treyarch and publisher Activision are going all-out with their Halloween promotion in Call of Duty. Not only is Ghostface from the Scream film franchise making his way to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone just in time for the spooky season, but a fan-favorite mode is coming back to Call of Duty: Vanguard.

On the official Call of Duty Twitter account, a short teaser was released to reveal Vanguard Zombies. The teaser has what appears to be a super demon in the background, while enemy soldiers are in the forefront. Zombie soldiers with red eyes and occult symbols are scattered through the teaser.

Related: Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign story trailer details each protagonist and their shared mission

Vanguard Zombies won’t just feature zombies this time around as Treyarch is promising a new “sinister twist”. Demons and the Dark Aether will also play a role in this new Zombies Mode, possibly suggesting that players will be able to shoot against demons and zombies. Not much is known other than more will be revealed on October 14 at 8 AM PT.

Zombies + Dark Aether + Demons!? 🤘#Vanguard is bringing one of your favorite modes with a sinister twist.



📆 Oct 14th

🕘 8AM PT



See you there. pic.twitter.com/spn9SWwvvo — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 12, 2021

Zombies mode has been a popular feature in Call of Duty games since it was first released for Call of Duty: World at War. In World at War, players got to face off against Nazi Zombies in a set of maps. The mode proved so successful that it return for the Call of Duty: Black Ops series.