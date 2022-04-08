Trials Rising visits The Lands Between in an incredible Elden Ring custom level
Good luck doing all those tricks in heavy armor.
Elden Ring mods have been all the rage, from practical additions like a photo mode to goofy reskins like Thomas the Tank Engine as the Tree Sentinel’s horse. This time, a totally different game has brought Elden Ring in, and wow is it impressive.
Trials Rising is chock-full of custom levels, but none quite like this. The physics-based motorcycle game is all about reaching the end of a level, and this one packs in all the bridges, gates, and rooftops you could want from Elden Ring — Sites of Grace as checkpoints is a perfect touch. The all-important Erdtree stands prominently in the background, watching your every move. Both Trials Rising and Elden Ring involve a lot of trial and error, so this is a match made in heaven (or hell, depending on how you look at it). Twitter user @JANCRV2 posted a video of the custom level in action.
They’re not the creator; that honor goes to Trials Rising player kailiman666. To try the level for yourself, search for “xKx-ELDEN RACE” in the Track Central hub in-game. There are tons of custom tracks in there, but this one really captures the current gaming zeitgeist.
