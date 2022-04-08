Trials Rising visits The Lands Between in an incredible Elden Ring custom level

Elden Ring mods have been all the rage, from practical additions like a photo mode to goofy reskins like Thomas the Tank Engine as the Tree Sentinel’s horse. This time, a totally different game has brought Elden Ring in, and wow is it impressive.

Trials Rising is chock-full of custom levels, but none quite like this. The physics-based motorcycle game is all about reaching the end of a level, and this one packs in all the bridges, gates, and rooftops you could want from Elden Ring — Sites of Grace as checkpoints is a perfect touch. The all-important Erdtree stands prominently in the background, watching your every move. Both Trials Rising and Elden Ring involve a lot of trial and error, so this is a match made in heaven (or hell, depending on how you look at it). Twitter user @JANCRV2 posted a video of the custom level in action.

They’re not the creator; that honor goes to Trials Rising player kailiman666. To try the level for yourself, search for “xKx-ELDEN RACE” in the Track Central hub in-game. There are tons of custom tracks in there, but this one really captures the current gaming zeitgeist.

Of course, we should everyone that safety is important whether riding a bike or slaying foes in Elden Ring. Here’s how to get the Octopus Head Helmet in the game.