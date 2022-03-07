Elden Ring gets a photo mode thanks to new PC mod

If you’ve been wanting to snap pictures of beautiful vistas or your various conquests in Elden Ring, good news: PC players can do just that with a new mod. Smithing Master Hewg probably won’t smile for you though.

The mod in question comes from Frans “Otis_Inf” Bouma, who provides it on Patreon. You don’t have to be a patron to get it, although Bouma states that the “mod is free till March 10, 2022.” After that, it may become a patron-only reward.

The list of features in the mod is quite robust, from standard camera control and HUD toggling to custom aspect rations and FOV options. Bouma also has a list of updates to the mod, so more fine-tuning features may be added in the future. Note that for all Elden Ring mods on PC, like TechieW’s pause button, you’ll need to disable Easy Anti-Cheat, which means playing offline only.

Elden Ring is a pretty funny game, but it’s also hella hard. Taking photos won’t help you take down every boss, but thankfully we have guides for that. If you’re still early in the game and getting roadblocked by Margit the Fell Omen or Godrick the Grafted, we’ve got you covered. It’s also possible to afflict them with Scarlet Rot if you have the right weapon.