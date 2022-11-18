Twitch celebrates Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s launch with a global Lechonk emote

Twitch is partnering up with The Pokémon Company to celebrate the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Twitch has released a new emote for users based on the new lovable pig Pokémon of Scarlet and Violet name Lechonk. Users can find the new emote by simply searching for the word “Lechonk” on the search bar for emotes. It’s unknown if the emote will remain on Twitch temporarily or if it will remain on the platform from now on.

Lechonk was one of the first few new Pokémon revealed for Scarlet and Violet. It’s a normal type pig Pokémon, serving as an early game capture for players who start their journey. Lechonk can be found in patchy grasses in the southern part of the Paldea Region. At level 18, Lechonk evolves into Oinkologne, with two differing evolved forms depending on whether its gender is male or female. Even when evolved, Lechonk and Oinkologne are not strong Pokémon. However, Lechonk has developed something of a fan following, with many fans latching onto its adorable design.

We know you could have never seen this coming but we made a Lechonk emote for you to enjoy.



Just type "Lechonk" in chat to use. pic.twitter.com/qQkQ4LbpWm — Twitch (@Twitch) November 18, 2022

Since the earliest Pokémon games, there has always been a weak normal type Pokémon that players can capture in the early routes. For example, Rattata was the early normal-type Pokémon players can get in Pokémon Red and Blue. The tradition has since stayed, leading to the creation of similar normal-type Pokémon like Zigzagoon, Bidoof, Yungoos, and Skwovet. Usually, these normal Pokémon function more as learning tools for new trainers rather than be useful Pokémon. You don’t often see players carry a Bidoof around into the Elite Four.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launched on November 18 and has received heavy criticism from fans for its performance issues. The game features a plethora of new Pokémon, including the lovable new superhero dolphin Pokémon Finizen and Paradox Forms of existing Pokémon, plus new gameplay mechanics like Terastallize. Terastallize gives Pokémon a gem-like appearance, giving them a boost in power and also potentially changing their typing as well.