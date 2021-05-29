Ubisoft will show last-gen versions of Far Cry 6 to avoid troubles similar to Cyberpunk’s release

Just yesterday we got a first glimpse at the gameplay in Ubisoft’s upcoming Far Cry 6 along with some further details that gives us a little more details on the game’s story. Video Games Chronicle was able to interview the game’s lead designer on the game and he discussed how the team will handle the release on last-gen consoles.

In the interview, David Grivel stated that the studio is being “really, really cautious” on not leaving the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles behind. He stated: “One detail I can add about the new generation is that it allowed us to run the game at 60 FPS and in 4K, which is really cool. I test it on kits at the company and I can definitely see that as a great thing on the new generation, but that doesn’t mean that the previous generation is abandoned in any way.”

Grivel continued: “We’re really, really cautious about that, so we’ll show more detail and more info very soon. But yeah, we’ll care about all the platforms, both old gen, new-gen and even PC, Stadia, Luna and all of that.”

VGC asked if Ubisoft Toronto predicts if there will be any issues with the title on last-gen versions and the team reassured that there is nothing to worry about and that they are aiming for maximum quality on every device the game releases on. Grivel also mentioned that the team will start showing more on different platforms in the next weeks and months. He also reassured that the game is running fine on both old and new consoles.

We are all well familiar with games releasing on consoles that they probably shouldn’t have. Just last year, Cyberpunk 2077 released on Xbox One and PS4 despite a plethora of issues. The game saw massive frame drops and texture issues. If you played on an original Xbox One or PS4, the game was almost unplayable. The game was pulled from the digital store shelves and has still not returned. It sounds like Ubisoft Toronto is going to do its best to avoid a similar situation.