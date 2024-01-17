Will Palworld Have Mods? [Explained]

With plenty of creative players already anticipating Palworld‘s possibilities, many are wondering how compatible the Pokémon-adjacent game will be. Mods are a popular way to tailor personal experiences in any game, but not all titles are as welcoming to this fan-made content as others.

While games like Skyrim, Minecraft, and even Baldur’s Gate 3 have all been boosted by content created by players, other titles are a bit more rigid. Nintendo has never looked favorably at mods, leaving players to adapt their own “inspired-by” versions through the hard work of dedicated communities. With modding more popular than ever, it would be unfortunate if Palworld didn’t offer a way for players to put their flair on gameplay.

Does Pocketpair Support Modding For Palworld?

Now here’s the big question. How does Palworld’s developer, Pocketpair, feel about the idea of fan-made mods for Palworld? Thankfully, in a short FAQ they posted on both Steam and the Pocketpair Discord;

Pocketpair has stated that they support modding, will have Steam Workshop support ready not long after the game’s release, and are actually excited to see what mods fans make.

The developers also addressed a lot of other common questions in this FAQ, and not all of it was good news. But, the question about modding was not something a lot of people expected to see answered at least until some time had passed after the game was out.

As with a lot of other mid-sized studio or even AAA studio releases in 2023 (and now 2024), Palworld is developed in Unreal Engine 5, which is likely a pretty new territory for modders to work with. So, it’ll be exciting to see the ways fans figure out how to mod content into Palworld when it comes out, be it new dungeons, new Pal designs, or anything else.

More than anything though, it’s good that Pocketpair is not only allowing modding for their game but encouraging it, as this usually tends to build a healthy player base that will provide the game with additional fanmade content for those who seek it while the main developer works on official content.