World of Warcraft Trading Post bug is beckoning players early and robbing them of March currency

World of Warcraft’s Trading Post feature has only been live for a few weeks, and tonight marks the first monthly transition for the content. Players are able to visit the Trading Post in their major hubs every month to earn a set amount of currency to spend on cosmetic goods available in the Trading Post. The game should reward you with your March currency for logging in on the first of the month, but many players are starting to discover that the monthly quest is triggering early, beckoning them to the Trader’s Cache, but not giving them the reward it claims to be offering.

Related: How the Trading Post works in World of Warcraft

Players logging on tonight are being greeted with the quest “Report to the Trading Post.” It wants them to loot the Trading Post cache to loot their currency for March, but this is a trap. Looting the cache while it is still February 28 will visually display earning Trader’s Tender for March, but will not actually reward the currency. It is advised that players do not loot the cache at the moment until Blizzard becomes aware of this bug and implements a hotfix to solve it.

Furthermore, if players inspect the rewards for the month, they are still the February rewards. The Trading Post displays a countdown to when the available stock transfers over, and it is nowhere near the period in which players are receiving the monthly quest. This issue is popping up for both EU and NA servers at the same time.

Related: How the Traveler’s Log works in World of Warcraft

The Trading Post has had an unending amount of glitches since its launch on February 1. Players have reported randomly losing Trader’s Tender currency, having their Traveler’s Log progress reset, and not being awarded the Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn mount from the cache upon reaching the requirements. Blizzard has addressed many of these issues, but this new one shows that the content is extremely unreliable and needed to be tested further.