Why is Traveler’s Log progress resetting in World of Warcraft? Answered

World of Warcraft’s Trading Post feature has had a lot of kinks to work out during its relatively short existence. Several bugs have plagued it since launch, and some of them have even spilled over into the Traveler’s Log that accompanies it. Players have been reporting odd issues such as their progress bar resetting or not receiving certain rewards. Here is what we know about the Traveler’s Log resetting and if it can be fixed.

Why is the Traveler’s Log not progressing in World of Warcraft?

Annoyed players have taken to Reddit and the official forums to vent their frustration with the Traveler’s Log. While some people are able to interact with the feature with no issues, others are finding themselves in a pickle. Many players are noticing that the Traveler’s Log bar isn’t filling up or that they are not getting their earned resources.

There does not seem to be a fix for this issue as of now, but Blizzard has commented on the bug. They have made a post stating that they are aware of an issue where the completion credit for activities in the Traveler’s Log is occasionally resetting. They are actively working on addressing this issue and expect to have it resolved this week.

Hopefully, affected players will still be able to obtain the lost Trader’s Tender and have their progress restored as while the bar is resetting, their completed activities are not resetting with it. Some players also cannot loot their Collector’s Cache, which is another issue entirely that requires some finesse to work out.

Related: How to claim Twitch Drops in World of Warcraft (Dragonflight)

The Traveler’s Log can be opened by pressing SHIFT and the J key in World of Warcraft and navigating to its category in the Adventure Guide. Here you can view your Traveler’s Log challenges for the Trading Post feature. These are a bunch of activities to do for the month to earn extra Trader’s Tender to spend at the Trading Post. These activities range from killing raid bosses to giving a kiss to a dragon. Every time an activity is completed, the bar should be progressing a little further. Certain thresholds will normally grant the player 100 Trader’s Tender for 500 extra for the month.