Blizzard admits that the Trading Post in World of Warcraft is bugged, promises fix

The Trading Post feature that launched recently in World of Warcraft has left many gamers in a whirlwind of confusion. The new content is a way to reward players with a currency called Trader’s Tender to spend on cosmetics and goodies just for logging in, and the ability to earn more through easy tasks every month. This is all well and good if the feature actually works, however, the Trading Post and accompanying Traveler’s Log encountered a mountain of bugs this week. Blizzard is finally admitting what players have already been well aware of all week – that they have been losing and/or not receiving Trader’s Tender at will.

The good news is that the company has made it clear in a blue post today that they have identified the issue causing the Trader’s Tender bug and are hoping to have a fix for it soon. They stress that any credit or progress earned has not been lost even if it looks that way, and that the expected rewards should return and be lootable in the Collector’s Cache at the Trading Post when the bug is fixed.

Some players worked hard to complete the monthly tasks in the Traveler’s Log for the spiffy new Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn mount only to find it also missing from the Collector’s Cache. While this bug sometimes fixes itself, Blizzard has also mentioned that they are aware of this issue as well and will make sure those affected receive the mount that they rightfully earned this week.

The Trading Post might not have gone down without a hitch, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a worthwhile edition to keep World of Warcraft players happy…when it finally works correctly. There are some very nice rewards to be had and they rotate every month, which gives players something to look forward to when they find themselves without anything else to do.