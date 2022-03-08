You can play Monster Hunter Rise for free with Nintendo Switch Online for a week, starting this Friday

A digital Monster Hunter Rise event was announced for next week very recently, which will detail the new Sunbreak paid expansion. With the promise of new content on the horizon, it only makes sense for Nintendo and Capcom to try and attract new players. And what better way to do that than with a free trial?

The trial is exclusive only to Nintendo Switch Online members but if you are one, you can download and play Monster Hunter Rise from this Friday, March 11, for a week until March 17. For anyone unfamiliar with the series, it’s pretty self-explanatory: you go out and hunt giant monsters and then, with the loot and monster parts you acquire, craft stronger weapons and tougher armor to take on even more dangerous monsters.

Since launch, there have been several free DLC updates as well that add new content based on other Capcom properties like Street Fighter and Okami. All of this should be accessible even through the free trial. For anyone hoping that there’ll be a free trial for the PC version too, there unfortunately doesn’t appear to be one.

As for the Sunbreak expansion, little is known about it beyond its Summer 2022 release window and it releasing for both the Switch and PC versions. Next week’s digital event will share 20 minutes worth of info, including some of the new monsters it will add to the game.