Genshin Impact version 2.8 Yoimiya banner revealed, featuring Bennett, Yun Jin, and Xinyan

Kazuha and Klee are still enjoying their time in the spotlight as featured 5-star characters on the current Character Event Wish. But in the second half of Version 2.8, it’s the spunky fireworks master Yoimiya who will get her time to shine. Yoimiya is getting her first re-run since her initial release almost a year ago, and she’ll be joined by a bastion of strong 4-star characters.

Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro Bow character who specializes in high single target damage, while also having an easy-to-play playstyle. While her damage might not be as high as someone like Hu Tao, she has an extremely simple game plan that makes her a good option for mobile players or those looking for a simpler option.

Yoimiya will be joined by the 4-star characters Bennett, Yun Jin, and Xinyan, who will all drop more often when wishing on this banner. While Xinyan is considered weak overall by the community, Bennett and Yun Jin are some of Yoimiya’s best supports. Bennett, of course, is one of the strongest characters in the game. If you plan on playing Yoimiya, you can do worse than these stellar supports. The Weapon Event Wish will also feature the Thundering Pulse and Summit Shaper. The Summit Shaper is weak as 5-star weapons go, but the Thundering Pulse is one of the strongest bows in the game.

Yoimiya’s banner will go live on August 2 at the conclusion of the current Kazuha and Klee re-run. If you’re still looking to grab Kazuha or Klee, be sure to pull for these characters before August 2.