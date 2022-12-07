Destiny 2 Path of Least Resistance God Roll guide – PvE and PvP

Trace Rifles used to exist as a unique Exotic archetype only seen a handful of times. Now with Legendary grade Trace Rifles, these beam guns provide lots of damage in a short amount of time. You can find this weapon by either earning a drop during Heist Battlegrounds at the end of the event in either the normal chest or from a Seraph Chest, or by decoding an Umbral Engram at the Clovis Exo in the H.E.L.M. This guide covers the Disparity god rolls for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

How to get the Path of Least Resistance in Destiny 2

Path of Least Resistance is our first Legendary Arc Trace Rifle courtesy of Season of the Seraph’s new set of weapons. This Omolon frame combined with modifications from Rasputin’s new set of toys produces a solid option for PvE and could possibly present a unique Special ammo weapon for PvP if kitted out right.

Voltshot for Arc builds is almost always a fun choice, especially on automatic fire weapons like these. PvP players could see potential with perks like Tap the Trigger, Gutshot Straight, or Harmony depending on situational type builds and how they play.

Path of Least Resistance stats:

Impact: 6

Range: 69

Stability: 73

Handling: 52

Zoom: 16

Magazine: 96

Path of Least Resistance PvE god rolls:

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling or Fluted Barrel

Battery: Tactical Battery

Perk 1: Subsistence

Perk 2: Voltshot or Focused Fury

Origin Trait: Omolon Fluid Dynamics or Ambush

Path of Least Resistance PvP god rolls: