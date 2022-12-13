Destiny 2 Wilderflight God Roll guide – PvP and PvE

Breach-loaded grenade launchers that go in your energy and kinetic slots in Destiny 2 have enjoyed a pretty glorious resurgence in Season of the Seraph. Now with the new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, we have a unique entry into the archetype. A dual-fire grenade launcher that shoots two rounds with a single pull of the trigger. Here’s how to get the Wilderflight grenade launcher and its god rolls in PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

How to get the Wilderflight in Destiny 2

The Wilderflight is a new breach-loaded grenade launcher that goes in your Energy weapon slot with the Void element. This newly unveiled “Double Fire” frame type shoots two separate grenades in a single pull of the trigger that fly forward in a forked formation, somewhat in a random direction, but generally forked outwards.

Players with Void subclasses will want to watch out for the Repulsor Brace perk that gives an overshield when getting final blows against enemies affected by Void debuffs (Weaken, Suppressed, or Volatile). PvE players will get mileage out of the Frenzy perk, along with the Vorpal Weapon and Pugilist choices.

The Wilderflight grenade launcher drops from Spire of the Watcher only from the final boss – Persys, Primordial Ruin. Typically Persys’ drops are at least two Legendary engrams, which both may have a chance to be a roll of this weapon.

Wilderflight stats:

Blast Radius: 60

Velocity: 93

Stability: 20

Handling: 43

Reload Speed: 32

Bounce Intensity: 75

Magazine: 1

Wilderflight PvE god rolls:

Launcher Barrel: Confined Launch

Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

Perk 1: Repulsor Brace or Auto-Loading Holster

Perk 2: Adrenaline Junkie or Frenzy

Origin Trait: Tex Balanced Stock

Wilderflight PvP god rolls: