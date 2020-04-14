Final Fantasy XIV offering 8 days of free playtime to former subscribers

Final Fantasy XIV has announced a new limited-time Free Login Campaign for players who are taking a break from the game. This promotion will give players eight days of playtime for free.

To take advantage of this promotion, all you need to do is log in to the game client. You can start your eight days of free game time between April 14 and May 17, 2020.

If you’ve been on a break, this is a very good time to return to FFXIV. If you’re worried about gearing up, the Resistance Weapon questline will get you an up-to-date weapon for any class pretty quickly. Socially, the game is in a great spot; even low-population servers have a queue to log in.

To be eligible for the free login campaign, there are two main requirements:

First and foremost, you must have previously purchased and registered FFXIV. The free login campaign does not apply to trial accounts.

Second, your service account must have been inactive for at least 30 days. In other words, your subscription must have run out more than 30 days ago.

There are a few exceptions, but they won’t apply to most people. For the few players who dualbox, if you have multiple FFXIV service accounts tied to one Mogstation account, all of your accounts must meet the inactivity requirement. If your account has been suspended or canceled because you’ve violated the terms of service, you’re not eligible either.

This free login campaign gives you eight days’ worth of a subscription. As Square Enix explains it, “players who log in on April 15, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. can play free of charge until April 22, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.” If you decide to re-up your subscription during the trial, you’ll lose some free playtime, so hold off until Day 8 to get the most of this promotion.