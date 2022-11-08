How to perform a Death from Above attack in God of War Ragnarok

A Death from Above attack is an attack that takes advantage of the vertical combat options God of War Ragnarök has to offer. Kratos and Atreus have several returning attacks, complementing several new abilities and techniques. God of War Ragnarök has enemies of all shapes and sizes, and attacking from above is one weakness of some of these enemies. This guide will explain how to perform a Death from Above attack in God of War Ragnarök.

How to use the Death from Above attack in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok features a bevy of new attacks, and several take advantage of the mobility Kratos can use in combat. The Death from Above is an attack technique that works with any weapon Kratos uses. To perform this attack, you must spring off a ledge. While Kratos is in the air, tap R1 to initiate the Death from Above attack.

This attack will have different properties based on the weapon you’re using when you execute it. The Leviathan Axe will cause an area of effect ice attack upon landing. The bare-handed attack will cause heavy stun damage upon landing, and the Blades of Chaos will cause a burst of Burn damage in an area of effect radius.

This attack can be made from any ledge you can sprint off, but it’s easier to perform if you leap from higher ground. The closer the ledge is to the ground, the less time you have to execute the attack correctly, and Kratos does fall to the ground quickly.

Ensure to avoid fighting while an enemy is on a ledge above you, as several creatures can leap down and use this same technique on you. If that happens, dodge or use a perfect parry to avoid taking unnecessary damage.