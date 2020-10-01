Fortnite: Chapter 2's Best Skins

Fortnite: Battle Royale isn't just a game anymore—it's a cultural phenomenon.

And as with most free-to-play games, how your character looks in-game is a big part of that culture. Thanks to the fantasy setting of the game, the skins can be as weird and wonderful as Epic Games can imagine. And so far, they've been pretty funny. From Olympic skiers to superheroes, to terrifying gingerbread people, Fortnite's skins are a colorful and eye-catching array of crackpot ideas.

Skins are only available as Battle Pass rewards or through V-Bucks, which, unless you play Fortnite's PvE Save the World, are only available when bought with real money.

Skins aren't always available either. The shop changes every day, with some event skins gone for good after a certain period. So act fast if you want to get something that catches your eye.

If you're having trouble deciding which skins are for you, then here are some of our favorites that have been released so far.

Brite Bomber

Brite Bomber isn't too crazy, it's just a cool outfit. From the pink hair to the unicorn graphic, this is a strong look to wear into the battlefield—but not one that's going to get a ton of attention. Still, it's only 1,200 V-Bucks on the Item Shop, and Brite Bomber regularly appears for sale, making this a solid choice.

Rex

Is this a Halloween costume worn all year round? Some kind of dino furry subculture that exists in Fortnite? We're not sure. But Rex, or "Reptar" as fans call him, is one of many highly detailed Legendary skins that rotate into the Item Shop periodically. Rex's dinosaur-like backpack "Scaly" is also a fun Back Bling to add to other skins.

Sparkle Specialist

Sparkle Specialist is a great go-to skin. Once again, the detail is great. The tattoos on the arms, the makeup, the gloves—this is a look. Of course, if you haven't received Sparkle Specialist yet, you probably won't be able to: She was a Tier 56 reward as part of the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Tomatohead

Tomatohead is probably the buffest delivery guy you've ever seen. Not only has he got muscles to show, he's also wearing sturdy boots and shin guards—so anyone who tries to mug him for his tips is in for a surprise. The Special Delivery Back Bling is one of the best as well—you can turn any skin you like into a delivery boy.

Catalyst

Introduced in the Season 10 Battle Pass, Catalyst is a fantastic cyberpunk-like skin. The clothing has excellent detail, and it's a handsome reward for merely purchasing the pass, as it was unlocked at Tier 1. This skin alone may have encouraged many a battle pass purchase, and it's still viral in Chapter 2.

Astra

One of the most recent additions to the store, the animated skin Astra was introduced at the very end of 2019 as part of the Shooting Stars set. Galactic feel from this as the skin shows stars and constellations that change as you play, meaning that you’re always looking at something new. It’s not just right. It’s out of this world!

Cuddle Team Leader

Cuddle Team Leader strikers an impressive balance. It manages to be both cute and pretty terrifying at the same time, depending on how you look at it. Give it a crazy Back Bling of weapons or explosives, and that gormless face starts to look the features of a mad person.

Gumshoe

Gumshoe was added into Fortnite in early July 2018, and as far as themed skins go, she has a pretty impressive look to call her own. For one, she has the whole "private detective" look locked down, almost like she walked off the set of a noir film. Not to mention, Fortnite's female characters haven't gotten a sleek look to call their own quite yet until Gumshoe arrived on the scene. This skin bridges the gap, making her a necessary pick for any player.

Nitelite

Nitelite may be an Uncommon skin, but don't judge her by her rarity. Along with her counterpart Liteshow, both skins are easily the coolest Uncommon outfits ever released. Unlike the Save the World and military theme seen with most Uncommons, Nitelite is a striking figure on the battlefield—especially when she's using a dance Emote at night.

Peele

Peely is a simple idea, executed well. Banana suits are staples of fancy dress parties, so why wouldn’t you include it in one of the biggest games in the world? It has a practical application, too, as the top of the banana skin makes it more difficult for enemies to pick out where your head is, even with the eyes. It’s undoubtedly appealing. It was available during the Season 8 Battle Pass, but it may see a return in the future.

Raven

How can we forget Raven? Loved by new players and veterans alike, Raven is a skin to be feared. This outfit is a personal favorite for many in part because of Raven's menacing stare and all-black outfit. Be warned, it's hard to pick him up on the Item Shop—he's made just five appearances in the store since his introduction. But as far as Legendary skins go, Raven is a must-have.

John Wick

Previously, there was The Reaper, a suave Keanu Reeves look-alike in his textbook John Wick black suit. It was great, and the best imitation skin of a famous movie character (and probably the only) that the game has. Except in May 2018, Epic added the real deal to promote John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum. So now, you need to accept no imitations. While it was a promotional skin, it still appears on the store at regular intervals.

The Visitor

Objectively speaking, The Visitor is cool. That's just a fact. Available to players who complete the Season 4 Blockbuster Challenges, The Visitor features sci-fi armor and even has a customizable mask. That means players can throw a Crosshair on their face, turn their head into a Visualizer, or just walk around with a goofy smile while sniping from afar. The choice is yours, making The Visitor a great pick.

Zoey

There's something about Zoey that's just so cool. Maybe it's her hair color, or her outfit, or her name, or all of those things together. But either way, Zoey is zany, and that makes her one of the best skins in Fortnite, especially when it comes to the game's female characters. If you earned her as a Battle Pass reward, then be proud to wear her everywhere, even if she is relatively common on the battlefield.

