How to Get and Use All Ninja Turtles Weapons in Fortnite

TMNT Ninja Turtle weapons in Fortnite are the best melee addition the game has had since lightsabers. And since those aren’t coming back anytime soon, I’m definitely enjoying my time going Cowabunga.

After running for almost three months, Fortnite decided to spice things up a bit by adding extra quests for their TMNT x Fortnite collab. While we all had high expectations, this just translated to green driftboards and greener vending machines.

However, after a week of farming Ooze like there’s no tomorrow, we realize there’s maybe more to this season than we initially thought. The TMNT mythic weapons, though melee, are not to be underestimated. I’d be willing to bet someone just surprise-jumped you and killed you with them in a matter of seconds. In this guide, I’ll help you get and dash with the Ninja Turtles weapons in Fortnite.

How to Get Ninja Turtles Weapons in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways to get Ninja Turtle weapons in Fortnite: purchasing them from TMNT vendor machines and opening TMNT supply drops on the map.

There are four TMNT Mythic weapons, one for each Ninja Turtle. Leonardo’s blue Katanas, Donatello’s purple Staff, Raphael’s Red Sai, and Michaelangelos’s orange Nuchaku.

The fastest and safest way to get one is to locate a vending machine in one of the named locations on the map and purchase a Ninja Turtles weapon in Fortnite from them for 300 gold bars. As long as nobody’s grabbed it before you, there’ll be one mythic Ninja Turtles weapon in each vending machine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, you can wait until the storm closes in on the second round. This is when the TMNT hot air balloons, or supply drops, land on the ground. At this point of the match, you can open the map to locate where the Ninja Turtles’ weapons have landed.

By approaching and opening the TMNT supply drops, you’ll get a party pizza box, a shield, and a mythic TMNT weapon in Fortnite.

How to Dash with Ninja Turtles Weapons in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

To dash with the Ninja Turtles weapons in Fortnite, press the aim key or button. All TMNT weapons have three dash charges, which will recharge over time. Here’s a breakdown of how it works on each platform.

On PC, press the right button to dash with the TMNT weapons.

On console, be it PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo, press L2 or LT.

One dash should be enough to complete this TMNT quest in Fortnite and get that extra Ooze.