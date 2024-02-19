How to Deal Damage to Opponents While in a Vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Recommended Videos

Vehicles got a complete overhaul in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, but they can do much more than just race, despite how much that Rocket Racing mode would like to convince you otherwise.

In Phase 4 of the TMNT quests, you’re asked to deal damage to opponents while in a vehicle in Fortnite. I’m really not sure if the Ninja Turtles ever did such a thing, but hey, when Fortnite asks us to do impossibly difficult tricks on our Drifboards and score 150,000 trick points on our dirtbikes in exchange for EXP and Ooze, we shall comply.

While dealing damage to opponents is certainly not difficult, especially with Legion Hunte’s terrible enemy AI, accomplishing this task while in a vehicle is a bit harder. For one, you may not have tried to shoot while riding in the passenger seat. And then there’s the issue of solo players. Unless they’re playing as Naruto and can conjure up a shadow clone, it seems like there is no way to get this quest completed. In this guide, I’ll help you complete the TMNT quest to deal damage to opponents while in a vehicle in Fortnite.

How to Deal Damage from A Vehicle in Fortnite Solo

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re playing solo, the best way to deal damage from a vehicle in Fortnite is to crash right into opponents. This will send them flying into the air and cause both hit and fall damage as a result.

Of course, this task is way easier with a four-wheeled vehicle than with dirtbikes, so land on the nearest hotspot or gas station to secure a sports car or SUV to deal damage from a vehicle solo. Since the quest isn’t limited to players, you can also target a boss’ henchmen or the stormtroopers.

An alternative to deal damage to an opponent while in a vehicle in Fortnite is to drive up to an opponent, switch seats last minute, and start shooting. You can switch seats by pressing the Left Ctrl on PC or by pressing down the right analog stick on consoles.

How to Deal Damage from a Vehicle in Fortnite Duo, Trio and Squad Modes

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re playing duo, trio, or squad, dealing damage from a vehicle in Fortnite is much easier. As long as you’re riding in the passenger seat, you can press the aim key or button to enter combat mode and shoot an opponent.

The aim button for PC is the right mouse click, while for consoles it’s L2 on PlayStation, LT on Xbox, or ZT for Nintendo. Once you enter aiming mode while in a vehicle, all that’s left is to deal damage to an opponent to complete this TMNT quest.