How to Complete Fortnite's Winterfest Lodge Fireplace Challenge

If you're looking to gather all the collectibles during the Winterfest event in Fortnite, then today's challenge may have you a little confused.

The challenge has you sitting by the fire in the Winterfest Lodge to complete it, but it can be a little tricky figuring out just what that means. But the challenge is actually incredibly easy once you know what to do, and we are here to show you what you need to do.

At the main menu of the game, head to the Winterfest Cabin, a new location that comes as part of the game's Winterfest event. To do this, you can click on the snowflake in the menu. The lodge is where you will be able to unwrap your presents from completing the daily challenges in the event.

Once you have entered the cabin, click on the Nutcracker character in the chair. Doing this will give you some new options of objects to interact with, including the fire. Click on this and you will be brought in close the flames. Now, all you have to do is wait for a bit.

After waiting long enough, you should see an EXP amount given out. When you see this, you can now back out from the fire and you will unlock the new item and complete the challenge.

