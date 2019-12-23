Where Is the Winterfest Lodge in Fortnite?

With Winterfest going on, you have probably already visited the Winterfest Lodge in Fortnite through the menus. Doing so is quite easy, you click on the snowflake icon beside the "Play" tab in the top-left of the screen, then click on "Visit Lodge" in the bottom-right.

But, did you know that the Winterfest Lodge can also be found when you are playing a game? It's not quite as well kept as the menu version, but it is still a spot you can visit in the game.

If you head for Frenzy Farm, you can find the Winterfest Lodge just across the river to the south. You won't find any presents here, unlike the menu version, but you will discover some Sneaky Snowmen, a lovely Christmas tree, and a rather run-down version of the Winterfest Lodge to explore. There are plenty of chests and ammo cases here, so it's not a terrible place to visit early in the game.

Be careful though, it's a pretty busy spot right now as everyone wants to take a look at it, so expect some fighting to get in and out, and be extra careful around those Sneaky Snowmen, as you never know who might be hiding in them.

Remember, Winterfest is still going on, so make sure you visit the Lodge in the get your daily gift, search your Holiday Stocking, and get today's daily challenge for some easy free loot. Winterfest will be running until Jan. 07, so you still have plenty of time to get all the changes wrapped up.

