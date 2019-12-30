When Will Lightsabers Be Removed From Fortnite?

Fortnite has had some cool crossover content with recently released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The crossover has included characters from the film, starships from the series, and you have the chance to use a lightsaber. You can use it to block bullets, deal damage to enemies, and destroy structures.

The lightsabers are likely to leave the game soon, but there's been no official announcement. We do have an idea when they may leave, though.

When are lightsabers leaving Fortnite?

The Twitter account named HYPEX — Fortnite Leaks & News posted that lightsabers “are scheduled to be removed from default modes” on Jan. 7, 2020.

As of now the Lightsabers are scheduled to be removed from default modes on January 7! — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) December 29, 2019

Epic Games has made no official comment about this date. If the items do leave, there's a chance it may return to players in the future.

For instance, John Wick’s Bounty LTM, which debuted earlier this year, recently made a comeback this month, along with its respective character skin.

So when could it come back? More than likely, with the potential home release of the film, which could happen in late March or April. The content could temporarily leave and then make its return at that time to build up hype, possibly with more lightsaber Challenges. That’s not confirmed, but that would make the most sense considering the partnership.

You've Still Got Time To Get a Saber

You still have the chance to obtain a lightsaber.

They are Mythic items and only drop from special Star Wars-themed chests. You have an assortment to choose from, such as a red, green, blue, and purple colored saber. You can find a step-by-step breakdown of where to find these weapons in our helpful guide here, and how to use them.

After acquiring one, you’ll want to check out all its specific Challenges within the game. Fortunately, we have a breakdown of where to find these as well, along with the rewards that you can get.

