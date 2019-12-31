Where To Visit The Workshop, Crackshot's Cabin, and Mr. Polar's Artisanal Ice

Winterfest continues in Fortnite, with yet another daily challenge. After you visit the Winterfest Cabin, grab your present and open your daily Holiday Stocking, you will be asked to visit Crackshot's Cabin, The Workshop, and Mr. Polar's Artisanal Ice locations in the game.

You can see them all marked on the map above.

WS - The Workshop

CC - Crackshot's Cabin

MP - Mr. Polar's Artisanal Ice

The Workshop can be found to the south of Holly Hedges. This massive lumberyard is a great place to drop in, as it is packed with chests, ammo boxes, and even an upgrade bench to level up one of your weapons quickly.

Crackshot's Cabin can be found to the south of Frenzy Farm, across the river, and close to the lack with the small island in the center of the map. It is a good place to get in and out from fast, as there are not a massive amount of chests to loot here, and whoever gets there early will snap up the available weapons.

Mr. Polar's Artisanal Ice is located right on the coast in Dirty Docks, right beside the beach. I always have bad luck in Dirty Docks and tend to avoid it, but it's a pretty good place to drop in to due to all the chests and ammo available.

You don't need to visit them all in one match, and you still have until Jan. 7 to finish any Winterfest challenges, so you have plenty of time to get this one finished.

