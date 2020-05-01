How to Get the Purple Remedy Skin in Fortnite - "Remedy Vs Toxin" Mission

One of the best things about the current season of Fortnite has been all the skins. The Alter-Ego challenge has given us some great skins and styles, and it looks like more are on the way. While Purple Remedy is not available in the game yet, leaks have revealed the steps you will need to take to get your hands on this skin.

The first thing you will need to get is to get Rank 40 in the Battle Pass, to unlock the standard Remedy skin. At some point soon, the "Remedy Vs. Toxin" mission will be added to the game as part of the end of season Overtime challenges. This will give us nine different challenges that we need to complete to get our hands on the Purple Remedy skin.

Visit different food trucks (0/3)

Earn Silver Survivor Medals (0/3)

Get SMG Elimination (0/3)

Search chests at Landmarks (0/7)

Reach 100 Health and 100 Shield in different matches (0/3)

Deal damage with a Common, Uncommon, and Rare weapon in a single match (0/3)

Deal damage to enemy structure (2500)

Achieve Weapon Specialist accolades by dealing damage with weapons (0/5)

Be the first to catch a fish, first to land from the Battle Bus, or first to get an Elimination (0/1)

As you can see, there is a little bit of work involved and how difficult you find the "Remedy Vs. Toxin" mission will depend on your skill level. It should be very achievable for most players, however.

When you finish them all, you will unlock the Purple Remedy style, and also a Back Bling and Harvesting Tool. That's a full outfit just for playing the game. We don't know when the mission will be added to the game, but the leaks imply it will happen before the end of the current season.

