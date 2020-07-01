  1. Home
  2. Fortnite
  3. Fortnite Item Shop Today

Fortnite Item Shop Jan. 7, 2020 - What's in the Fortnite Item Shop Today?

Fortnite

Fortnite's Item Shop is where you can pick up skins, back bling, emotes, and other fun items to add some personality to your time in the game. The Item Shop updates every day at 5 pm PT, bringing new stock that might interest you. There is no way to know exactly what will end up in the shop, or when particular skins will be in the shop, so you just need to check what is in there every day to make sure you don't something that you want. 

The shop can also feature packs that you can buy that contain lots of skins and cosmetics, but these will normally be available to buy for quite a while, such as the recent Polar Patrol Pack.

What Is in the Fortnite Item Shop Today?

Featured Items

Raptor - 2000 V-Bucks

Raptor

Velocity - 2000 V-Bucks

Velocity

Assault Bomber - 1200 V-Bucks

Assault Bomber

Grim Fable - 1500 V-Bucks

Grim Fable

Party Animal - 1500 V-Bucks

Party Animal

Brite Blaster - 1200 V-Bucks

Bright Blaster

Big Bad Axe - 800 V-Bucks

Big Bad Axe

Wolfhunter - 500 V-Bucks

Wolfhunter

Daily Items

Daily Items Jan. 7

Firespinner - 800 V-Bucks

Burnout - 1500 V-Bucks

Chicken - 500 V-Bucks

Ice Pop - 800 V-Bucks

B.R.U.T.E Gunner - 800 V-Bucks

Brite Blast - 300 V-Bucks

Next page

Tags
Fortnite
Daily
item shop
Games
Fortnite

Latest Posts

Gamepur.com © 2010-2019