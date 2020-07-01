Fortnite Item Shop Jan. 7, 2020 - What's in the Fortnite Item Shop Today?

Fortnite's Item Shop is where you can pick up skins, back bling, emotes, and other fun items to add some personality to your time in the game. The Item Shop updates every day at 5 pm PT, bringing new stock that might interest you. There is no way to know exactly what will end up in the shop, or when particular skins will be in the shop, so you just need to check what is in there every day to make sure you don't something that you want.

The shop can also feature packs that you can buy that contain lots of skins and cosmetics, but these will normally be available to buy for quite a while, such as the recent Polar Patrol Pack.

What Is in the Fortnite Item Shop Today?

Featured Items

Raptor - 2000 V-Bucks

Velocity - 2000 V-Bucks

Assault Bomber - 1200 V-Bucks

Grim Fable - 1500 V-Bucks

Party Animal - 1500 V-Bucks

Brite Blaster - 1200 V-Bucks

Big Bad Axe - 800 V-Bucks

Wolfhunter - 500 V-Bucks

Daily Items

Firespinner - 800 V-Bucks

Burnout - 1500 V-Bucks

Chicken - 500 V-Bucks

Ice Pop - 800 V-Bucks

B.R.U.T.E Gunner - 800 V-Bucks

Brite Blast - 300 V-Bucks

Next page