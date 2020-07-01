Fortnite Item Shop Jan. 7, 2020 - What's in the Fortnite Item Shop Today?
Fortnite's Item Shop is where you can pick up skins, back bling, emotes, and other fun items to add some personality to your time in the game. The Item Shop updates every day at 5 pm PT, bringing new stock that might interest you. There is no way to know exactly what will end up in the shop, or when particular skins will be in the shop, so you just need to check what is in there every day to make sure you don't something that you want.
The shop can also feature packs that you can buy that contain lots of skins and cosmetics, but these will normally be available to buy for quite a while, such as the recent Polar Patrol Pack.
What Is in the Fortnite Item Shop Today?
Featured Items
Raptor - 2000 V-Bucks
Velocity - 2000 V-Bucks
Assault Bomber - 1200 V-Bucks
Grim Fable - 1500 V-Bucks
Party Animal - 1500 V-Bucks
Brite Blaster - 1200 V-Bucks
Big Bad Axe - 800 V-Bucks
Wolfhunter - 500 V-Bucks
Daily Items
Firespinner - 800 V-Bucks
Burnout - 1500 V-Bucks
Chicken - 500 V-Bucks
Ice Pop - 800 V-Bucks
B.R.U.T.E Gunner - 800 V-Bucks
Brite Blast - 300 V-Bucks