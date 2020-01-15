Where to Search the Hidden Gnome Found in Between Fancy View, a Wooden Shack, and a Big House in Fortnite

As part of the 8-Ball Vs. Scratch mission in Fortnite, you will need to search the hidden gnome found in between Fancy View, a Wooden Shack, and a big house. The gnome will only appear in your game when you have completed the previous missions; you cannot jump ahead and get this until the others are done.

This is the second "search between" mission that has been added to the game in update 11.40. After a long time without them, we now have two, and you will also need to find a hidden gnome as part of the Rippley Vs. Sludge mission.

To search the hidden gnome found in between Fancy View, a Wooden Shack, and a big house you will need to head up the coast from Holly Hedges. Fancy View is a Landmark, a very modern-looking house the looks out over the sea. You can also find a big house and a shack nearby that form a triangle. The gnome can be found on top of a small hillock, near the road on the coastal side.

You will just need to find the gnome and search it for the challenge to be complete. Once again, the gnome will not appear until you have finished the earlier challenges in the 8-Ball Vs. Scratch mission, so make sure you finish them before trying to do this part.

The rest of the 8-Ball Vs. Scratch challenges can be found below:

Stage 1 - Reach Battle Pass Tier 60. Stage 2 - Complete 8-Ball Vs. Scratch Objective

Earn Bronze Battle Medals by getting eliminations in a match (0/3)

Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside in different matches (0/3)

Dance at Rainbow Rentals, Beach Bus, and Lake Canoe (0/1)

Swim at different No Swimming signs (0/2)

Deal damage to opponents with a Harpoon Gun (0/75)

Gain Health or Shields in a bush (0/1)

Search the hidden gnome found in between Fancy View, a wooden shack, and a big house (0/1)

Bounce on bouncy objects in different matches (0/3)

Visit mountain Base Camps (0/1)

Travel 100meters whiles dancing (01)

Next page