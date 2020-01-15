  1. Home
Where to Visit Base Camps in Fortnite: Battle Royale

As part of the 8-Ball Vs. Scratch mission in Fortnite, you will need to visit some base camps. You don't have to do anything special there, just passing through the area will be enough to check this challenge off your to-do list. They are very easy to spot, being made up of lots of tents and climbing equipment. The base camps are Landmarks, so they are not shown on the map. We have a map below that shows the location of three of them, however. 

Fortnite Base Camp Locations

The base camps can be found in the towering mountains towards the south coast of the island. There are three located roughly south of Retail Row, Lazy Lake, and Misty Meadows. If you head there as you drop in from the Battle Bus, you should be able to see them from the air easily. 

The rest of the 8-Ball Vs. Scratch challenges can be found below:

