Where to Visit Base Camps in Fortnite: Battle Royale

As part of the 8-Ball Vs. Scratch mission in Fortnite, you will need to visit some base camps. You don't have to do anything special there, just passing through the area will be enough to check this challenge off your to-do list. They are very easy to spot, being made up of lots of tents and climbing equipment. The base camps are Landmarks, so they are not shown on the map. We have a map below that shows the location of three of them, however.

The base camps can be found in the towering mountains towards the south coast of the island. There are three located roughly south of Retail Row, Lazy Lake, and Misty Meadows. If you head there as you drop in from the Battle Bus, you should be able to see them from the air easily.

The rest of the 8-Ball Vs. Scratch challenges can be found below:

Stage 1 - Reach Battle Pass Tier 60. Stage 2 - Complete 8-Ball Vs. Scratch Objective

Earn Bronze Battle Medals by getting eliminations in a match (0/3)

Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside in different matches (0/3)

Dance at Rainbow Rentals, Beach Bus, and Lake Canoe (0/1)

Swim at different No Swimming signs (0/2)

Deal damage to opponents with a Harpoon Gun (0/75)

Gain Health or Shields in a bush (0/1)

Search the hidden gnome found in between Fancy View, a wooden shack, and a big house (0/1)

Bounce on bouncy objects in different matches (0/3)

Visit mountain Base Camps (0/1)

Travel 100meters whiles dancing (01)

