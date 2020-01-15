Where to Swim at Different No Swimming Signs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season One

Swim at different no swimming signs is one of the challenges for 8-Ball Vs. Scratch mission in Fortnite. We can't say we agree with flaunting maritime safety, but just this once, we will show you where you can complete the task. Remember, you only need to swim at two of the signs, and you don't have to do them both in the same match so that you can take your time with this one.

On the map above, you will see the locations of four different no swimming signs. You can see what the signs look like in the main image above. It might be a good idea to drop in at the beach to the west of Sweaty Sands, swim at the sign, then head up to Fort Crumpet to start working on the Gold Scavenger Medal challenge that is part of the new Rippley Vs. Sludge challenges.

This challenge is not very difficult; all you need to do is find the sign, then swim in the water directly in front of it. Do this at two different signs, and the challenge is complete.

The rest of the 8-Ball Vs. Scratch challenges can be found below:

Stage 1 - Reach Battle Pass Tier 60. Stage 2 - Complete 8-Ball Vs. Scratch Objective

Earn Bronze Battle Medals by getting eliminations in a match (0/3)

Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside in different matches (0/3)

Dance at Rainbow Rentals, Beach Bus, and Lake Canoe (0/1)

Swim at different No Swimming signs (0/2)

Deal damage to opponents with a Harpoon Gun (0/75)

Gain Health or Shields in a bush (0/1)

Search the hidden gnome found in between Fancy View, a wooden shack, and a big house (0/1)

Bounce on bouncy objects in different matches (0/3)

Visit mountain Base Camps (0/1)

Travel 100meters whiles dancing (01)

