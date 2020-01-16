How to Get On and Off a Vehicle in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

While Goku and his friends can fly around in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, you also have the option to use vehicles in the game to travel around faster. The vehicles can make traveling a little easier, but the game may not immediately tell you how to get on and off them.

There are two simple buttons you need to know and become familiar with: the up and down directional pad. When you want to get on a vehicle, you need to press up on the directional pad. When you want to get off of it you need to press down. This button scheme works for both the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One controller.

These are extremely easy controls, but they're good to know if you're having trouble attempting to get off your vehicle during the start of the game. You can always visit your options menu to view your controller's button scheme to change them and work them around in a different way.

If you're interested in checking out the full control scheme for the game, we have a guide for that over here. We also have a guide on how you can escape combat from wild encounters, how to get soul emblems from characters you meet in the game, and how to use gifts to increase your relationship with them.

Next page