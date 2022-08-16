All Dragon Ball Z Item Shop prices in Fortnite

The Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover has come to debut over a dozen new cosmetics to battle royale’s Item Shop. Of course, the hot ticket item is none other than the Goku skin, though the Saiyan is even joined by other notable characters in the likes of Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma. Those sifting through the shop will also discover a handful of Dragon Ball-themed accessories. That said, no matte what you go after, you will certainly need some V-Bucks on hand. This guide will breakdown all of the prices for each Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super cosmetic in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Every Dragon Ball item and their cost in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

Similar to past crossovers, you’ll find the Dragon Ball character skins will cost the most, ranging from 1,200 to 2,000 V-Bucks. However, the shop does offer various bundles that lend two or more particular items at a large discount. Each cosmetic can be found listed and organized below by item type.

All skins

Bulma : 1,200 V-Bucks Includes: Lab Coat style

: 1,200 V-Bucks Beerus : 1,500 V-Bucks Includes: The Seer Fish Back Bling

: 1,500 V-Bucks Son Goku : 2,000 V-Bucks Includes: Three additional Super Saiyan styles, Power Pole Harvesting Tool, Power Pole Back Bling, and Goku’s Charging Up Emote

: 2,000 V-Bucks Vegeta : 1,800 V-Bucks Includes: Three additional Super Saiyan styles and Vegeta’s Charging Up Emote

: 1,800 V-Bucks

All bundles

Goku & Beerus Bundle : 2,700 V-Bucks

: 2,700 V-Bucks Vegeta & Bulma Bundle : 2,300 V-Bucks

: 2,300 V-Bucks Dragon Ball Gear Bundle : 1,800 V-Bucks Includes: Kamesennin’s Staff Harvesting Tool, Kamesennin’s Shell Back Bling, Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) Glider, Space Pod Glider, and Fusion! Hah!! Emote

: 1,800 V-Bucks

All Gliders, Emote, and Back Blings

Fusion! Hah!! Emote : 400 V-Bucks

: 400 V-Bucks Kamesennin’s Staff Harvesting Tool : 600 V-Bucks Includes: Kamesennin’s Shell Back Bling

: 600 V-Bucks Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) Glider : 800 V-Bucks

: 800 V-Bucks Space Pod Glider: 800 V-Bucks

Related: How to buy items from Dragon Ball Vending Machines in Fortnite

Aside from the Item Shop, players can obtain other Dragon Ball items through completing the game’s Power Unleashed questline. These rewards include the Dragon Radar Back Bling, an Epic-rarity Shenron Glider, amongst many others. Players shouldn’t wait too long to own these, as the Power Unleashed questline is set to expire on August 30 at 4 AM ET.