All Dragon Ball Z Item Shop prices in Fortnite
Nab the long-awaited anime skins while they’re still in rotation.
The Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover has come to debut over a dozen new cosmetics to battle royale’s Item Shop. Of course, the hot ticket item is none other than the Goku skin, though the Saiyan is even joined by other notable characters in the likes of Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma. Those sifting through the shop will also discover a handful of Dragon Ball-themed accessories. That said, no matte what you go after, you will certainly need some V-Bucks on hand. This guide will breakdown all of the prices for each Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super cosmetic in the Fortnite Item Shop.
Every Dragon Ball item and their cost in Fortnite
Similar to past crossovers, you’ll find the Dragon Ball character skins will cost the most, ranging from 1,200 to 2,000 V-Bucks. However, the shop does offer various bundles that lend two or more particular items at a large discount. Each cosmetic can be found listed and organized below by item type.
All skins
- Bulma: 1,200 V-Bucks
- Includes: Lab Coat style
- Beerus: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Includes: The Seer Fish Back Bling
- Son Goku: 2,000 V-Bucks
- Includes: Three additional Super Saiyan styles, Power Pole Harvesting Tool, Power Pole Back Bling, and Goku’s Charging Up Emote
- Vegeta: 1,800 V-Bucks
- Includes: Three additional Super Saiyan styles and Vegeta’s Charging Up Emote
All bundles
- Goku & Beerus Bundle: 2,700 V-Bucks
- Vegeta & Bulma Bundle: 2,300 V-Bucks
- Dragon Ball Gear Bundle: 1,800 V-Bucks
- Includes: Kamesennin’s Staff Harvesting Tool, Kamesennin’s Shell Back Bling, Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) Glider, Space Pod Glider, and Fusion! Hah!! Emote
All Gliders, Emote, and Back Blings
- Fusion! Hah!! Emote: 400 V-Bucks
- Kamesennin’s Staff Harvesting Tool: 600 V-Bucks
- Includes: Kamesennin’s Shell Back Bling
- Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) Glider: 800 V-Bucks
- Space Pod Glider: 800 V-Bucks
Aside from the Item Shop, players can obtain other Dragon Ball items through completing the game’s Power Unleashed questline. These rewards include the Dragon Radar Back Bling, an Epic-rarity Shenron Glider, amongst many others. Players shouldn’t wait too long to own these, as the Power Unleashed questline is set to expire on August 30 at 4 AM ET.