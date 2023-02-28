5 letter words ending with KA – Wordle Game Help

Trying to solve today’s Wordle after finding a few hints? You have managed to find the last two letters, which are “KA,” but nothing else. Only a few words end with those two letters, but Wordle isn’t going to throw you a word that would only be found in the depths of a dictionary. With a word list that only contains words with those two letters at the end, you can solve today’s Wordle without a problem.

If you are still struggling even with the word list, there are tips you can use to narrow down the possibilities and help you maintain your streak.

What five-letter words end with KA?

There are seven common five-letter words that end with “KA”, which are:

Burka

Hecka

Parka

Polka

Pukka

Shaka

Vodka

With seven words and six tries, you can get the correct word by putting in all the possibilities. However, you can use other tactics if you don’t want to play with those odds.

Avoid using duplicate letter words at the start. While there is nothing wrong with a word like “Parka” being the answer, you must account for it being wrong. If it isn’t correct, you’ve wasted a valuable clue in finding out the word didn’t have two “A”s. Unless you are sure the word has duplicate letters, it’s best to try other words, such as “Polka.”

Remove words whose letters you know are incorrect. For example, if you test “Burka” and realize that the first three letters are incorrect, then the correct word won’t have those letters. You can eliminate words like “Parka” and “Pukka” because they can’t be correct if even one letter is wrong.

If you have already tried a few words, check your previous hints. Finding out a letter is incorrect is just as valuable as finding a correct letter. You can cross-check your clues with the word list and eliminate words you realize are incorrect.

It might take a while, but there aren’t too many words to work with. Maintaining your daily streak won’t be hard once you find today’s Wordle.