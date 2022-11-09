5 letter words that end with TE – Wordle Game Help

Nothing is better after a long day than to wind down with some Wordle. Though the word-guessing game can be really fun, it can also with letter combinations that leave them stumped. A good example is when you get a 5-letter word that ends with TE. Though this sounds easy, many word variations and possibilities could fit this description. Let’s see exactly what your 5 letter word that ends with TE options are in Worlde.

Related: Wordle 508 Answer (November 10) – What is Today’s Wordle Answer?

What are some 5 letter words that end with TE?

Abate

Acute

Agate

Alate

Amate

Arete

Axite

Azote

Baste

Bitte

Blate

Blite

Boite

Botte

Brute

Butte

Carte

Caste

Chute

Clote

Coate

Comte

Conte

Coste

Crate

Dente

Elate

Elite

Elute

Emote

Enate

Evite

Exite

Faute

Fitte

Flite

Flote

Flute

Flyte

Forte

Frate

Frite

Fytte

Geste

Glute

Grate

Haste

Haute

Hefte

Hotte

Irate

Juste

Kente

Latte

Lefte

Lotte

Macte

Mante

Matte

Mixte

Monte

Moste

Motte

Nante

Ocote

Olate

Orate

Ovate

Parte

Paste

Patte

Piste

Plate

Plute

Poete

Porte

Poste

Prate

Quate

Quete

Quite

Quote

Quyte

Reate

Recte

Rente

Rifte

Roate

Ronte

Rotte

Route

Ruote

Saute

Scote

Scute

Sente

Shite

Shote

Shute

Sixte

Skate

Skite

Skyte

Slate

Smite

Smote

Soote

Spate

Spite

State

Styte

Suete

Suite

Tante

Tarte

Taste

Teste

Thete

Torte

Trite

Twite

Unite

Urate

Urite

Vaute

Vawte

Verte

Volte

Waite

Waste

Weete

Wefte

White

Wrate

Write

Wrote

Yente

Zante

Zlote

Wordle tips and tricks

Though having all the possible answers for this day’s Wordle, you might still have problems with getting the desired word. If you can’t figure out which 5 letter word that ends in TE is the one for your current Wordle challenge, you should also take some of this advice to help you out: