5 letter words that end with TE – Wordle Game Help
Guessing words is harder than it should be.
Nothing is better after a long day than to wind down with some Wordle. Though the word-guessing game can be really fun, it can also with letter combinations that leave them stumped. A good example is when you get a 5-letter word that ends with TE. Though this sounds easy, many word variations and possibilities could fit this description. Let’s see exactly what your 5 letter word that ends with TE options are in Worlde.
What are some 5 letter words that end with TE?
- Abate
- Acute
- Agate
- Alate
- Amate
- Arete
- Axite
- Azote
- Baste
- Bitte
- Blate
- Blite
- Boite
- Botte
- Brute
- Butte
- Carte
- Caste
- Chute
- Clote
- Coate
- Comte
- Conte
- Coste
- Crate
- Dente
- Elate
- Elite
- Elute
- Emote
- Enate
- Evite
- Exite
- Faute
- Fitte
- Flite
- Flote
- Flute
- Flyte
- Forte
- Frate
- Frite
- Fytte
- Geste
- Glute
- Grate
- Haste
- Haute
- Hefte
- Hotte
- Irate
- Juste
- Kente
- Latte
- Lefte
- Lotte
- Macte
- Mante
- Matte
- Mixte
- Monte
- Moste
- Motte
- Nante
- Ocote
- Olate
- Orate
- Ovate
- Parte
- Paste
- Patte
- Piste
- Plate
- Plute
- Poete
- Porte
- Poste
- Prate
- Quate
- Quete
- Quite
- Quote
- Quyte
- Reate
- Recte
- Rente
- Rifte
- Roate
- Ronte
- Rotte
- Route
- Ruote
- Saute
- Scote
- Scute
- Sente
- Shite
- Shote
- Shute
- Sixte
- Skate
- Skite
- Skyte
- Slate
- Smite
- Smote
- Soote
- Spate
- Spite
- State
- Styte
- Suete
- Suite
- Tante
- Tarte
- Taste
- Teste
- Thete
- Torte
- Trite
- Twite
- Unite
- Urate
- Urite
- Vaute
- Vawte
- Verte
- Volte
- Waite
- Waste
- Weete
- Wefte
- White
- Wrate
- Write
- Wrote
- Yente
- Zante
- Zlote
Wordle tips and tricks
Though having all the possible answers for this day’s Wordle, you might still have problems with getting the desired word. If you can’t figure out which 5 letter word that ends in TE is the one for your current Wordle challenge, you should also take some of this advice to help you out:
- Try to guess words that use the highest number of unique characters possible. Using repeat letters, especially in the first couple of guesses, can waste the potential to narrow down your results.
- If you have already confirmed that, for example, the letters TE are in the word, you can make a throw-away guess using all new letters to limit the number of remaining letters.