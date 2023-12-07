How to Complete A New Directive in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A New Directive is essentially a therapy session for Eve. However, it’s no simple sit-and-nod affair across the room.

After taking the Royal Hourglass from Eve, she’s kind of lost purpose in Eternity Isle. While she’s not the most communicative Villager, no one can deny that the Isle’s cute little monkeys will cheer anyone up. However, feeding monkeys in Disney Dreamlight Valley isn’t always easy, and chasing Eve around the map can be disorienting. I’ll show you how to complete A New Directive in DDV in this guide.

How to Feed Two Monkeys in DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

To feed two monkeys in Disney Dreamlight Valley, look for Monkeys in Ancient’s Landing. One Classic Monkey can be found in The Docks, and a different Black and Brown Monkey can be found in The Courtyard.

When you find one, chase them around the map three to five times. Approach them and make sure to feed them any 3-star meal or above. If you’d like to give them their favorite food, why not cook a Banana Split in the nearest cooking station?

How to Find the Lost Objects in the Swirling Sand in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Swirling Sands are the light brown rocks floating around Ancient’s Landing. I found both the BnL Picnic Blankey and the BnL Trashcan Planter on The Docks.

You had to break black floating rocks for Rapunzel’s Ancient Door and the Sundial. However, you’ll focus on the light-brown ones for Eve’s quest instead.

You don’t need to upgrade your Royal Hourglass. Focus on breaking the smaller Swirling Sands to complete this part of A New Directive in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Gather All Flowers for a New Directive in DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next step in A New Directive is to find four types of flowers and Jade in DDV:

Orange Birds of Paradise , which can be found in The Docks and The Courtyard.

, which can be found in The Docks and The Courtyard. Yellow Birds of Paradise, which can be found in The Docks and The Courtyard.

which can be found in The Docks and The Courtyard. White Birds of Paradise , which can be found in The Docks and The Courtyard.

, which can be found in The Docks and The Courtyard. Red Luminescent Flowers , which can be found in The Overlook and The Ruins.

, which can be found in The Overlook and The Ruins. Jade, which can be found in The Courtyard and the Overlook.

To complete A New Directive in Disney Dreamlight Valley, take three cute pictures with Eve and WALL-E, who can finally be reunited in Eternity Isle.