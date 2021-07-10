Alien Artifact Locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 6

Week 6 of Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite means a new set of Alien Artifacts has been added to the map. Once again, there are five up for grabs this week. They are one of the collectibles that players can find on the map this season. These can be used to change and customize the Kymera skin from the Battle Pass with different styles.

The Alien Artifacts look like glowing purple canisters with a strange crystal inside them and can be found in various locations on the map. To collect them, all players need to do is walk through them, and each one is actually worth four Alien Artifacts.

As well as finding them on the map, players can open Cosmic Chests that can contain the Alien Artifacts. These can only be opened with a squad, so keep that in mind before you search for them.

Alien Artifact #1 – Lockie Lighthouse

Can be found in the white shed beside the house at the foot of the hill at Lockie Lighthouse.

Alien Artifact #2 – South of Steamy Stacks

At the purple area of alien trees to the south of Steamy Stacks.

Alien Artifact #3 – Corny Complex

In a farm building to the west of the main farm.

Alien Artifact #4 – South of Retail Row

You can find this artifact in the raised building at the camp in the mountains.

Alien Artifact #5 – Orelia Island

You can find the fifth artifact in the lower level of the castle ruins on Orelia Island.