The start and end date of every season in Fortnite

All the starts, and all the endings.

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite has been going for some time now, challenging players to get better at building, exploring, looting, and shooting in order the be the only team, or player, that survives until the end of a round. This would be pretty boring if the game had stayed the same since 2017, however.

One way that Fortnite mixes things up is with Seasons. A lot can change from season to season, and each one has a Battle Pass that players want to level up to get loot, skins, and other goodies. There are lots of different events thrown into the mix as well, so much so that it can be hard to remember exactly when everything happened.

Below, you can find a list of all the Seasons that Fortnite has had so far, when they started, and when they ended. There have been 16 season in total, and the newest season will make that 17.

SeasonStart dateEnd date
OneOct. 25, 2017Dec. 13, 2017
TwoDec. 14, 2017Feb. 21, 2018
ThreeFeb. 22, 2018April 30, 2018
FourMay 1, 2018July 12, 2018
FiveJuly 12, 2018Sept. 27, 2018
SixSept. 27, 2018Dec. 6, 2018
SevenDec. 6, 2018Feb. 28, 2019
EightFeb. 28, 2019May 9, 2019
NineMay 9, 2019Aug. 1, 2019
XAug. 1, 2019Oct. 13, 2019
Chapter Two, Season OneOct. 15, 2019Feb. 20, 2020
Chapter Two, Season TwoFeb. 20, 2020June 17, 2020
Chapter Two, Season ThreeJune. 17, 2020Aug. 27, 2020
Chapter Two, Season FourAug. 27, 2020Dec. 1, 2020
Chapter Two, Season FiveDec. 2, 2020March 15, 2021
Chapter Two, Season SixMarch 16, 2021June 7, 2021
Chapter Two, Season SevenJune 8, 2021???

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved