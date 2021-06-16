All Alien Artifact locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the collectibles that players can find on the map in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is Alien Artifacts. These can be used to change and customize the Kymera skin from the Battle Pass with different styles, giving you a unique look that is all your own. Things can get pretty wild and interesting too, thanks to the alien nature of the skin.

The Alien Artifacts look like glowing purple canisters with a strange crystal inside them and can be found in various locations on the map. To collect them, all players need to do is walk through them, and each one is actually worth four Alien Artifacts that they can then spend on cosmetic choices in the Battle Pass Menu.

As well as finding them on the map, players can open Cosmic Chests that can contain the Alien Artifacts. These can only be opened with a squad, so keep that in mind before you search for them.

Below, you can find all the Alien Artifact locations in the order that they appeared, broken out by week to make it easier to check if you have found them all. Each Artifact has a map showing where it is, and each week has a video detailing those locations in the game.

Alien Artifacts Week 1

Catty Corner

You can find an Alien Artifact in the large cat-tree near Catty Corner. It is on the first level of the giant cat climbing device.

The Aftermath

You can find an Alien Artifact right in the center of the map, at the new area known as the Artifact.

Durr Burger

An artifact can be found in the wood shed near Durr Burger Restaurant.

Believer Beach

An artifact can be found at the Guardian Tower near the east of Believer Beach.

The Orchard

An artifact can be found among the apple trees at the Orchard.

Week 2 Alien Artifacts

Alien Artifact #1 – South of Corny Complex

The first artifact can be found on the bridge to the south of Corny Complex.

Alien Artifact #2 – Satellite Dish Near Fort Crumpet

This one can be found up on the Satellite Dish itself, so get some materials and build a ramp to get up there.

Alien Artifact #3 – Guardian Tower Northeast of Pleasant Park

Next to a small building on the south side of the Guardian Tower near Pleasant Park.

Alien Artifact #4 – Lazy Lake Island

On the western island with the Guardian Tower, in the building on the eastern side.

Alien Artifact #5 – Near the flooded old base to the south of Dirty Docks

This artifact can be found near the uppermost level of the old flooded Shadow Base to the south of Dirty Docks.