All Armor Dye locations in The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

The Witcher 3 is known for many things, including its distinctive armor designs. There is a large variety of armor to choose from for Geralt, letting you dictate his style while walking and riding around the Continent. To even further customize Geralt’s look, armor dyes have been introduced with the Blood and Wine expansion. You can get these dyes in Toussaint and even learn how to make them yourself. Here’s how to find all armor dyes in The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine.

All armor dyes in the Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

There are three ways to obtain armor dyes in the Witcher 3: loot them from enemies and chests, purchase them from the Dye Merchant in Beauclair Port, or learn the recipes and craft them yourself.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Black Armor Dye

Formula for the Black Armor Dye recipe can be found in the Bastoy Prison Ruins in Mount Gorgon Foothills in west Toussaint. It can be looted from one of the skeletons in the ruined prison.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft the dye, you’ll need:

1 Dye solution

1 Nigredo

1 Stammelford’s dust

1 Coal

1 Crow’s eye

Blue Armor Dye

Formula for the Blue Armor Dye recipe can be found in the Chuchote Cave, which is located south of Castel Ravello Vineyard in northern Toussaint.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft the dye, you’ll need:

1 Dye solution

1 Vitriol

1 Aether

1 Green Mold

1 Blueberries

Brown Armor Dye

Formula for the Brown Armor Dye recipe can be found in front of a monster den northwest from the Fox Hollow travel post in northwestern Toussaint. Right in front of the monster den is a skeleton with the dye recipe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft the dye, you’ll need:

1 Dye solution

1 Phosphorus

1 Puffball

1 Buckthorn

1 Bloodmoss

Gray Armor Dye

Formula for the Gray Armor Dye recipe can be found during the A Knight’s Tale quest in Castel Ravello Vineyard in northern Toussaint. While searching a hut with your Witcher senses as part of the quest, you will be able to loot a dresser in which the recipe is located.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft the dye, you’ll need:

1 Dye solution

1 Hydragenum

1 Ashes

1 Sewant Mushrooms

1 Mandrake Root

Green Armor Dye

Formula for the Green Armor Dye recipe can be found in the ruins of Fort Ussar, in the far eastern part of Toussaint. The ruins are home to a Slyzard monster den and a bandit camp. After clearing them, search one of the smaller rooms of the fort for a chest with the formula.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft the dye, you’ll need:

1 Dye solution

1 Rebis

1 Fool’s Parsley Leaves

1 Ribleaf

1 Bison Grass

Orange Armor Dye

Formula for the Orange Armor Dye recipe can be found at the bridge north of the Dun Tynne Crossroads travel post in northeastern Toussaint. Head north from the travel post and cross the bridge. Look for a cart overturned in a ditch and loot it for the recipe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft the dye, you’ll need:

1 Dye solution

1 Vermilion

1 Han Fiber

1 Moleyarrow

1 Longrube

Pink Armor Dye

Formula for the Pink Armor Dye recipe can be found in the Mont Crane Castle in eastern Toussaint. This castle is home to a Hanse Base, so you’ll have to clear it first. After that, use the ghost lamp on the northern wall to reveal a secret corridor. Head in and find an alchemist’s table, where you’ll find the recipe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft the dye, you’ll need:

1 Dye solution

1 Rubedo

1 Ginatia Petals

1 Honeysuckle

1 Raspberries

Purple Armor Dye

Formula for the Purple Armor Dye recipe can be found during the Tufo Monster quest in Flovive, in central Toussaint. During the quest, you will be given a basement key. You will find the recipe in a chest while exploring the basement.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft the dye, you’ll need:

1 Dye solution

1 Hellebore Petals

1 Pringrape

1 Wolfsbane

1 Grapes

Red Armor Dye

Formula for the Red Armor Dye recipe can be found near Dun Tynne Crossroads in northeastern Toussaint. Head east from the travel post, following a small road into the wooded area. You’ll come upon an abandoned hamlet with a cave further east. Head into the cave and look for a bed with a nightstand next to it, and a lockbox on it. The recipe is inside the lockbox.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft the dye, you’ll need:

1 Dye solution

1 Rubedo

1 Beggartick Blossoms

1 Berbercane Fruit

1 Cortinarius

Turquoise Armor Dye

Formula for the Turquoise Armor Dye recipe can be found at Arthach Castle Ruins in northern Toussaint. This place is home to a Hanse Base, so you need to clear them out first. After that, look in the northeastern corner of the ruins until you find a white tent. There’s a sack behind the tent that holds the recipe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft the dye, you’ll need:

1 Dye solution

1 Vitriol

1 Green Mold

1 Ergot Seeds

1 Allspice

White Armor Dye

Formula for the White Armor Dye recipe can be found in the Mont Crane Castle in eastern Toussaint. This castle is home to a Hanse Base, so you’ll have to clear it first. After that, climb to the top of the restored castle and look for a table under a timber roof. It will have a lockbox on it, with the recipe inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft the dye, you’ll need:

1 Dye solution

1 Albedo

1 Arenaria

1 Verbena

1 Mistletoe

Yellow Armor Dye

Formula for the Yellow Armor Dye recipe can be found in the crypts under Beauclair’s cemetery, just west of Metinna Gate travel post. Head down into the crypts and go straight forward through the main hall into the next corridor. There are skeletons on the sides, and one of them has the recipe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft the dye, you’ll need:

1 Dye solution

1 Sulfur

1 Blowball

1 Ranogrin

1 Celandine

Dye Remover

The Dye Remover is an item you can use to restore the look of your armor to its original colors before any dye was applied. There is no formula to make it yourself, so you will have to purchase it from the Dye Merchant.