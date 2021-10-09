All Save Station locations in Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread is pretty good with checkpoints, but you’re still going to want to know how to save your game. Technically, Map Stations and Network Stations provide that once you’ve downloaded the data they offer, but there are also dedicated Save Stations you can find scattered across Planet ZDR too. Step on the platform in any one of these to record your save data.

Save Stations are safe havens, so you’re going to want to know where they’re all located. This guide will help you figure it out.

Artaria Save Station #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The game’s first save point is found just after your initial encounter with the broken EMMI. You can’t miss this one, as you’ll reach it by default.

Artaria Save Station #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

After escaping the proper EMMI Zone, you’ll find yourself in a very flooded room. Move west to find this Station through the next door.

Artaria Save Station #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Save Station is found in the northeastern part of Artaria. There are a lot of volcanic rooms there you can’t deal with at this point in the game, but you only need the Charge Beam ability to reach this room. Start from the Network Station northeast of the EMMI Zone and go through the Charge Beam door at the top-right. There are hidden Beam Blocks in the ceiling of the next room you can shoot through, so do that and hoist yourself up. Head east through the long passage, then drop to the bottom of the next vertical room to find the Save Station on the left.

Cataris Save Station #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found northeast of the EMMI Zone. You’ll reach it automatically the first time through the zone, since it’s the only exit you can take until you open up the thermal trapdoors.

Cataris Save Station #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to reach the extreme western end of Cataris to find this Save Station. That requires you to kill the EMMI robot here and steal its Morph Ball ability. Once you’ve done that, you can exit the EMMI Zone from the southwest and roll through the tunnel carved into the statue there. At the end of the passage, shoot some hidden Beam Blocks above the door to the volcanic room and climb up there. Roll some more, then keep heading left to reach the save point.

Dairon Save Station #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found right after you get off the tram. Use the Spider Magnet ability to climb up and around the room, then you can find some hidden Beam Blocks at the left end of the passage. Shoot them out, drop all the way down, and take the door on the left to enter the Save Station.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!