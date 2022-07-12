How and why to prestige in Dead by Daylight – Is it worth it?

Dead by Daylight lets players level up their characters, whether they are Survivors or Killers, through the Bloodweb. As you continue to level up your character, you’ll reach the point where you have the option to prestige. This is a tough decision to make though because of the pros and cons around it, which is why we’ve put together this guide to help you understand how and why to prestige in Dead by Daylight, and if it’s worth it.

Related: How to go from healthy to injured when vaulting a window or pallet in Dead by Daylight

How to prestige

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you work your way through each page on the Bloodweb with a Survivor or Killer, you’ll gain levels. Levels on Killers and survivors don’t reset each month, so you can progress them over time as often as you want and when you want to. Once you hit level 50, you can’t progress any further. All you can do is refresh the page for more of the same items. To prestige, you need to complete the new node in the center of the level 50 Bloodweb page. Once the mid-Chapter update goes live for Roots of Dread, this will cost 20,000 Bloodpoints. This will reset the Killer or Survivor level back to 1, but the next Bloodweb you complete has a better chance of giving you rarer items.

Why should I prestige?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can push the Bloodweb up to level 50 with any Survivor or Killer. However, once you hit level 50, you can either continue to refresh the page for a top-tier selection of perks, items, add-ons, or to prestige. By maintaining the level 50 Bloodweb page, you guarantee that you’ll get the best items from it and can be the best kitted Survivor or Killer possible. When you prestige, the Bloodweb resets back to level 1, but you have a better chance of getting rarer items from the Bloodweb as you progress through it once more. You’ll also get a cosmetic item for the Killer or Survivor you prestige, making this the only way to get cosmetics by using Bloodpoints.

Is it worth it?

Screenshot by Gamepur

At this point, developer Behaviour Interactive allows you to prestige a Killer or Survivor up to three times. This means that you can prestige your favorite characters multiple times to receive all three of their cosmetic items. The cosmetic rewards gained from each prestige are a nice addition to your collection, but they’re far from essential. However, the slow improvement to your Bloodweb each time you prestige means that you’ll eventually end up with so many items for your Survivor or Killer that there’s no match you can’t win. It requires a lot of effort and Bloodpoints, but we believe it’s worth it for anyone that plays the game regularly.

After the Roots of Dread mid-Chapter update for Dead by Daylight, there will be many more rewards for prestiging a Killer or Survivor. This is because you’ll be able to prestige up to level 100. We’ve outlined what these are and how to get them below.

How to get Perk Charms

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Every Killer and Survivor has three unique perks. These appear as Perk Charms that you can equip once unlocked. You’ll earn them for hitting prestige levels 7, 8, and 9. They contain the icon for the perk on a purple background to indicate how rare and special they are, showing off your dedication to that Killer or Survivor.

How to unlock Character Portrait Effects

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Character Portrait Effects are exclusive to those that reached the third level of prestige with any character in Dead by Daylight before the Roots of Dread mid-Chapter update went live. The portrait in the final game will differ from the image above because the character in it will also appear to be bloodied. It’s unclear if Behaviour Interactive will offer these to players outside of this window of time.

How to get Prestige Icons

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Prestige Icons will appear on your Character Portraits once you prestige a Killer or Survivor. There are 100 levels to work through, so you’ll be grinding for a while before you hit the highest number possible. The best thing about these is that they display at the end of a Trial for all players to see and know how much effort you’ve put into every character you own.