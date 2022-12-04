All Battle Pass Bonus Rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Players who have worked their way through Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1’s Battle Pass should continue their hunt for XP and Battle Stars, as the game even features a Bonus Rewards tab. The menu lets all players who have completed the pass have access to more unlockable goodies, such as skin styles, Back Blings, and Harvesting Tools. However, you will need more Battle Stars to acquire each one. Here’s every Bonus Reward in the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass and how you can own them.

All Chapter 4 Season 1 Bonus Rewards in Fortnite

Like recent seasons, each Bonus Reward comes in the shape of either a new accessory or an additional style for a previously-unlocked Battle Pass skin. These are arguably better than most of what the traditional pass offers, though they will cost anywhere between two to 25 Battle Stars to unlock. At the time of writing, just the first three Bonus Reward pages are accessible, but this guide will be updated once the others arrive on December 15. You can discover each Bonus Reward and their Battle Star cost below.

Page 1

Cosmetic name Type Battle Star cost Called Shot Emote Seven Flip Flyer Glider Six Fanged Foresight Pickaxe Seven Banner Icon Banner Two Club President Helsie Skin style 20

Page 2

Cosmetic name Type Battle Star cost Designated Hitters Pickaxe style Seven Grind Bag Back Bling Five Bruteball Wrap Four Whispering Wind Glider style Six Bullpen Brawler Dusty Skin style 20

Page 3

Cosmetic name Type Battle Star cost I Need You To Concentrate Emote Seven Batter Up, Buddies Music Four Hummingboard Spray Three Board Breaker Pickaxe style Seven Phobos Armor (Doom Slayer) Skin style 20

Once you have completed the Bonus Rewards’ pages, you can then look forward to unlocking the season’s special bonus skin. The skin is none other than The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia, a character that can be obtainable once his own unique string of challenges go live in February.