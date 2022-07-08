The Pokémon Go Battle Weekend Challenge has arrived. This is a timed research separate from the Special Research, featuring Giovanni, as he’s captured Latios, the legendary Dragon and Psychic-type Pokémon. You will have an opportunity to rescue this shadow Pokémon from him, and upon doing so, add it to your collection for the Special Research. At the same time, you can choose how to spend your Battle League focusing on this timed research to receive multiple rewards. This guide covers all Battle Weekend Challenge Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All Battle Weekend Challenge tasks and rewards

You will work through this challenge for Pokémon Go’s Battle Weekend. You can expect to face off against multiple Team Rocket grunts, Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra, and then eventually take on the boss himself: Giovanni, and his shadow Latios, or you can go through the challenge and battle against other trainers. These are all the tasks and rewards you will receive as you work through the Battle Weekend Challenge Research.

Task 1

Power up Pokémon 15 times – Machop encounter

Use a charged TM – One Fast TM

Evolve three Pokémon – One Charged TM

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 2,500 Stardust, and a Premium Battle Pass

After this point, you will need to choose: Raids, Grunts, and Gyms! or the Go Battle League.

Raids, Grunts, and Gyms!

Task 2

Battle in a gym five times – Five rare candy

Use supereffective Charged Attacks in 10 Gym Battles – Galarian Stunfisk

Battle in two raids – 2,500 XP

Win two raids – Swinub encounter

Defeat Three Team Go Rocket Grunts – 2,500 Stardust

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader three times – Beldum

Rewards: One lucky egg, one star piece, and a Chansey encounter

Task 3

Claim reward: 25 Poké Balls

Claim reward: 15 Great Balls

Claim Reward: 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Charizard encounter

Go Battle League!

Task 2

Battle another Trainer in the Great League five times – Five rare candy

Win one Great League Trainer battle against another player – Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times – 2,500 XP

Win Two Trainer battles in the Go Battle League – Swinub encounter

Battle in the Go Battle League 20 times – 2,500 Stardust

Achieve Rank Five in the Go Battle League – Beldum encounter

Rewards: One lucky egg, one star piece, and a Chansey encounter

Task 3

Claim reward: 25 Poké Ball

Claim reward: 15 Great Balls

Claim reward: 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Charizard encounter