All Battle Weekend Challenge Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Spend your Battle Weekend using your many Pokémon in battles.
The Pokémon Go Battle Weekend Challenge has arrived. This is a timed research separate from the Special Research, featuring Giovanni, as he’s captured Latios, the legendary Dragon and Psychic-type Pokémon. You will have an opportunity to rescue this shadow Pokémon from him, and upon doing so, add it to your collection for the Special Research. At the same time, you can choose how to spend your Battle League focusing on this timed research to receive multiple rewards. This guide covers all Battle Weekend Challenge Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.
All Battle Weekend Challenge tasks and rewards
You will work through this challenge for Pokémon Go’s Battle Weekend. You can expect to face off against multiple Team Rocket grunts, Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra, and then eventually take on the boss himself: Giovanni, and his shadow Latios, or you can go through the challenge and battle against other trainers. These are all the tasks and rewards you will receive as you work through the Battle Weekend Challenge Research.
Task 1
- Power up Pokémon 15 times – Machop encounter
- Use a charged TM – One Fast TM
- Evolve three Pokémon – One Charged TM
Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 2,500 Stardust, and a Premium Battle Pass
After this point, you will need to choose: Raids, Grunts, and Gyms! or the Go Battle League.
Raids, Grunts, and Gyms!
Task 2
- Battle in a gym five times – Five rare candy
- Use supereffective Charged Attacks in 10 Gym Battles – Galarian Stunfisk
- Battle in two raids – 2,500 XP
- Win two raids – Swinub encounter
- Defeat Three Team Go Rocket Grunts – 2,500 Stardust
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader three times – Beldum
Rewards: One lucky egg, one star piece, and a Chansey encounter
Task 3
- Claim reward: 25 Poké Balls
- Claim reward: 15 Great Balls
- Claim Reward: 10 Ultra Balls
Rewards: Charizard encounter
Go Battle League!
Task 2
- Battle another Trainer in the Great League five times – Five rare candy
- Win one Great League Trainer battle against another player – Galarian Stunfisk encounter
- Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times – 2,500 XP
- Win Two Trainer battles in the Go Battle League – Swinub encounter
- Battle in the Go Battle League 20 times – 2,500 Stardust
- Achieve Rank Five in the Go Battle League – Beldum encounter
Rewards: One lucky egg, one star piece, and a Chansey encounter
Task 3
- Claim reward: 25 Poké Ball
- Claim reward: 15 Great Balls
- Claim reward: 10 Ultra Balls
Rewards: Charizard encounter