all-black-box-locations-in-horizon-forbidden-west

There are twelve Black Boxes hidden around the map in Horizon Forbidden West. You can collect them and bring them to an NPC compiling data for the Tenakth at The Memorial Grove. This guide shows you where all of these Black Boxes are so you can claim the reward for finding them all.

No Man’s Land Black Box

There’s a Black Box in No Man’s Land in the corpse of a plane that’s fallen between two small cliffs. The Black Box is hard to miss once you go inside. See below for a map reference.

The Whitewash Peaks Black Box

The Black Box in The Whitewash Peaks is at the top of a mountain. The easiest way to get to it is by flying over and gliding down to the plane. However, you can also climb up there. See below for a map reference for this Black Box.

Jagged Deep Black Box

The Black Box in Jagged Deep is deep underwater, so you’ll need the rebreather that you pick up in the main questline to reach it. Swim down into the water and find the entrance to the plane on its right-hand side behind some kelp. See below for a map reference for the exact location.

The Promontory Black Box

This Black Box is located behind some vines, but you don’t need to destroy the Metal Flower to get it. Instead, head to the back of the plane to find a locked door. You can unlock this door by heading east and picking up the power cell among the Scavenger scrap piles. Then, destroy the Metal Flower to leave after claiming the Black Box. See below for a map reference.

Bleeding Mark Black Box

The Black Box in Bleeding Mark is high up in the mountains. You can climb up, but it’s far easier to fly over and glide down to it. See below for a map reference for this location.

The Stillsands Black Box

The Black Box in the Stillsands is another easy one to pick up. Destroy the Metal Flower, and you can access it after moving a box out of the way. See below for a map reference for the Black Box.

The Memorial Grove Black Box

The Black Box at The Memorial Grove is inside a mostly intact plane. The only way inside is through the cargo bay at the back, but it’s easy to get once you’re there. See below for a map reference.

Salt Bite Black Box

Salt Bite is a small settlement at the top of the map. The Black Box is behind a vent cover that you can pull off with the Pullcaster in the settlement itself. Look for the hunter, and you’ll see the vent, allowing you to pick up the Black Box behind it. See below for a map reference.

The Raintrace Black Box

The Black Box in The Raintrace is hidden in the jungle, where its plane crashed. You’ll need to find the power cell from behind the vines of the Metal Flower to reach it, but that’s as complicated as it gets. See below for a map reference for this Black Box.

Bonewhite Tear Black Box

The Bonewhite Tear Black Box is another one that’s stuck in the side of a mountain. Flying is easiest, but you can climb to it if you need to. The only way to get through the door is with a power cell from the nearby shelter. The Black Box is the only thing behind the door, so once you have it, you can move on. See below for a map reference for this location.

Stand of the Sentinels

The Black Box at the Stand of the Sentinels is through a broken door. There’s nothing more complicated about finding it. See below for a map reference.

Isle of Spires Black Box

The final Black Box is located on the Isle of Spires. The plane is easy to find, but the cockpit is what holds the Black Box. This has fallen down the waterfall and is hanging off the edge. Scout around the area, and you’ll find it eventually. See below for a map reference for this Black Box.

What happens when you turn in all the Black Boxes?

Black Boxes need to be turned in for resources with Untalla at The Memorial Grove. Once you’ve given her all twelve, she rewards you with the Wings of the Ten Blastsling. This weapon is capable of firing adhesive ammo and can be incredibly useful against larger machines.