All Bounty Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Bounty Boards have become more important than ever in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. With so few NPCs offering bounties, players now want to visit bounty boards to pick up some extra gold instead.

If you find a bounty board you can look at it to get the challenge of finding, and eliminating, another player in the game.

The player’s location will be marked by a large yellow circle on the map and you will need to track them down. If you manage to do it, you will get 70 Gold Bars, but if someone else manages to get there before you then you will only get 35. You can find all the bounty board locations marked on the map below.

It’s not all easy pickens, however. The target player will know that somone is after them, and you will have a limited amount of time to find them and elimation them. On top of this, the target player will be able to see three threat-tiers on the screen. The closer you are to them, the higher the threat tier. While they won’t know exactly where you are coming from, they will be on guard, and smart players might just set up a clever trap or ambush for you.

Bounty boards are definiltey a fun addition to the game, and are a great way to earn some extra gold while you are playing through your matches.