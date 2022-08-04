Buffs and debuffs can make or break your party in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Xenoblade doesn’t let you use items like most RPGs, so Arts that can buff your allies or debuff your enemies are crucial in tough battles. The battle system is dense, so figuring out which status effects are hurting or helping is tough to parse. This guide will detail all buffs and debuffs in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and what they do.

All buffs and debuffs and what they do

Buffs are status effects that provide a litany of beneficiary perks and stat boosts. Debuffs can inflict debilitating effects that disrupt or damage your group over time. Knowing what they are is key to navigating demanding boss encounters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

You can see which buffs or debuffs are currently active on the left side of the screen during a fight.

All buffs in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and what they do

You can find a list of buffs and the symbols representing them in the menu screen Combat tips section.

List of Buffs Buff Descriptions Accuracy Up Boosts Accuracy. Armor Veil Absorbs fixed amount of damage. Attack Up Boosts damage dealt. Awakening Improves Atk, Def. And recharge rate. Counter Heal Heal HP when hit, for set no. of hits. Critical Hit Plus Boosts critical hit extra damage. Critical Rate Up Boosts Critical Rate. Debuff Barrier Nullifies set no. of enemy debuffs. Decoy Evade attacks set no. of times. Defense Up Reduces damage taken. Delayed Healing Heals HP when below set value. Ether Anchor Nullifies set no. of combo reactions. Evasion Up Improves Evasion. Fast Recharge Improves rate of recharge. Invincible Nullifies attacks from enemies. Pause Buff Timer Freezes time on other active buffs. Power Charge Boosts damage of next Art. Recovery Up Boosts the amount of HP healed. Regenerate Heals HP at fixed intervals.

All debuffs in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and what they do

Like the buffs, you can find the symbols representing each debuff in the Combat tip section of the menu. Learning these debuffs will help you avoid danger when you run into them during a tough battle.

List of Debuffs Debuff Descriptions Accuracy Down Reduces Accuracy. Attack Down Reduces damage dealt. Bind Makes it impossible to move. Blaze Deals damage at fixed intervals. Bleed Deals damage at fixed intervals. Damage Link Relays damage taken to nearby allies. Eclipse Soul Makes allies attack one another. Ether Defense Down Reduces Ether Defense. Evasion Down Reduces Evasion. Freeze Deals damage at fixed intervals. Heal Bind Incapacitates Healers. Interlink Seal Seals Interlink with Moebius’s power. Moebius Shackles Stops a character from moving. Phys. Def. Down Reduces Physical Defense. Reduce All Reduces Dmg./ Acc./ Evas./ Def. Resistance Down Reduces resistance to debuffs. Shackle Arts Makes it impossible to use Arts. Shackle Blocking Makes it impossible to block. Shackle Healing Makes it impossible to heal HP. Shield Bind Incapacitates Defenders. Sleep Incapacitates until damage is taken. Slow Recharge Reduces rate of recharge. Sword Bind Incapacitates Attackers. Target Lock Locks enemy into targeting user. Toxin Deals damage at fixed intervals.

Knowing which buffs and debuffs to use and avoid will be necessary to take on the tough bosses and Unique Monsters that roam the world of Aionios in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.