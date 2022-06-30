All Characters in the Poppy Playtime games

Indie survival horror game Poppy Playtime fans have praised the game for its atmosphere and engaging story helped by a diverse cast of scary characters. Developed and released by MOB Games, Poppy Playtime has two full Chapters of content to play through inside the haunted toy factory. The characters in Poppy Playtime range from murderous toys to employees mentioned or seen on VHS tapes scattered throughout the game. The players can encounter most of them while unraveling the story and trying to survive the night.

Related: How many Poppy Playtime games are there: Chapters and release timeline?

Mascots in Chapter 1: A Tight Squeeze

Boogie Bot: A small green robot with robotic claws.

A small green robot with robotic claws. Bron: A large red dinosaur. Also appears in Chapter 2.

A large red dinosaur. Also appears in Chapter 2. Candy Cat: A pale-blue cat who loves to eat. Also appears in Chapter 2.

A pale-blue cat who loves to eat. Also appears in Chapter 2. Cat-Bee: A creepy hybrid of cat and bee. Also appears in Chapter 2.

A creepy hybrid of cat and bee. Also appears in Chapter 2. Huggy Wuggy: A very tall, slender, fuzzy blue creature and one of the main antagonists.

A very tall, slender, fuzzy blue creature and one of the main antagonists. Kissy Missy: Also a very tall, slender, fuzzy creature. Except it’s pink. Also appears in Chapter 2.

Also a very tall, slender, fuzzy creature. Except it’s pink. Also appears in Chapter 2. Poppy Playtime: A living doll with bright red hair and namesake for the game. Also appears in Chapter 2.

Mascots in Chapter 2: Fly in a Web

Bunzo Bunny: An anthropomorphic yellow rabbit with sharp teeth.

An anthropomorphic yellow rabbit with sharp teeth. Daisy: A mantis-like daisy flower.

A mantis-like daisy flower. Mini Huggies: A colorful assembly of tall, slender, furry creatures.

A colorful assembly of tall, slender, furry creatures. Mommy Long Legs: Large, slender, spidery creature that is the main antagonist of Chapter 2.

Large, slender, spidery creature that is the main antagonist of Chapter 2. PJ Pug-a-Pillar: A blue and purple hybrid of pug and caterpillar.

Rejected Toys

Barrel o’ Huggys

Dunni Buddi

Kick-Me-Paul

Love Dog

Owen the Oven

Pet Rock

Sir Poops-A-Lot

Surprise Hare

Playtime Co. Employees

Avery

Dr. Matthew Wayson

Eddie Ritterman

Elliot Ludwig

Interviewer

Jaren

Jimmy Roth

Leith Pierre

Marcas Brickley

Matteo Lata

Rich

Sarah Abell

Scientist

Sharon

Stella Greyber

The Player

Other Characters