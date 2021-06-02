All Chocobo colors and how to get them in Final Fantasy XIV Online

There are multiple colors you give to your Chocobo in Final Fantasy XIV Online. The colors are an aesthetic choice for your mount, but if you’re looking to make a statement when you’re running around the game, you don’t need to have the flashiest mount, only a well-trimmed Chocobo leading the way. There are multiple colors to pick from, and each requires you to feed your Chocobo certain foods to make the change happen. If you’re trying to change your Chocobo’s colors, make sure to provide the proper food to it, and then you’ll receive a notification telling you that your Chocobo is starting to grow new feathers. The transition happens six hours after this notification.

All Chocobo colors

These are all of the colors you can pick from and the food you need to feed your Chocobo. These values are all of the food you need to give your Chocobo when starting at the default color, Desert Yellow. We highly recommend alternating the food you give your Chocobo not to stack the food and cause too much pigment. In addition, if you mess after the six-hour time period, you can always feed your Chocobo a Han Lemon to reset them to Desert Yellow.