All Chocobo colors and how to get them in Final Fantasy XIV Online
There are multiple colors you give to your Chocobo in Final Fantasy XIV Online. The colors are an aesthetic choice for your mount, but if you’re looking to make a statement when you’re running around the game, you don’t need to have the flashiest mount, only a well-trimmed Chocobo leading the way. There are multiple colors to pick from, and each requires you to feed your Chocobo certain foods to make the change happen. If you’re trying to change your Chocobo’s colors, make sure to provide the proper food to it, and then you’ll receive a notification telling you that your Chocobo is starting to grow new feathers. The transition happens six hours after this notification.
All Chocobo colors
These are all of the colors you can pick from and the food you need to feed your Chocobo. These values are all of the food you need to give your Chocobo when starting at the default color, Desert Yellow. We highly recommend alternating the food you give your Chocobo not to stack the food and cause too much pigment. In addition, if you mess after the six-hour time period, you can always feed your Chocobo a Han Lemon to reset them to Desert Yellow.
- Abyssal Blue
- Mamook Pear – 17, O’Ghomoro Berries – 31, Xelphatol Apple – 14
- Acorn Brown
- Mamook Pear – 14, O’Ghomoro Berries – 18, Xelphatol Apple – 15
- Adamantoise Green
- Mamook Pear – 5, O’Ghomoro Berries – 18, Xelphatol Apple – 6
- Aldgoat Brown
- Mamook Pear – 5, O’Ghomoro Berries – 10, Xelphatol Apple – 4
- Apple Green
- Doman Plum – 1, Mamook Pear – 5, O’Ghomoro Berries – 6
- Ash Grey
- Doman Plum – 7, O’Ghomoro Berries – 7, Valfruit – 3
- Bark Brown
- Mamook Pear – 14, O’Ghomoro Berries – 22, Xelphatol Apple – 14
- Blood Red
- Mamook Pear – 12, O’Ghomoro Berries – 19, Xelphatol Apple – 17
- Bone White
- Cieldalaes Pineapple – 5, Doman Plum – 10, Valfruit – 9
- Cactuar Green
- Mamook Pear- 14, O’Ghomoro Berries – 17, Xelphatol Apple – 7
- Celeste Green
- Doman Plum – 11, O’Ghomoro Berries – 6, Valfruit 3
- Ceruleam Blue
- Mamook Pear – 12, O’Ghomoro Berries – 23, Xelphatol Apple – 7
- Charcoal Grey
- Mamook Pear – 17, O’Ghomoro Berries – 26, Xelphatol Apple – 13
- Chestnut Brown
- Mamook Pear – 23, O’Ghomoro Berries – 30 , Xelphatol Apple – 21
- Chocolate Brown
- Mamook Pear – 16, O’Ghomoro Berries -3 , Xelphatol Apple – 3
- Coral Pink
- Doman Plum – 9, O’Ghomoro Berries – 3, Valfruit – 12
- Coeurl Yellow
- Mamook Pear – 11, O’Ghomoro Berries – 7, Xelphatol Apple – 12
- Colibri Pink
- Doman Plum – 9, O’Ghomoro Berries – 3, Valfruit – 12
- Cork Brown
- Mamook Pear – 2, O’Ghomoro Berries – 6, Xelphatol Apple – 4
- Corpse Blue
- Doman Plum – 6, O’Ghomoro Berries – 10, Valfruit – 1
- Cream Yellow
- Cieldalaes Pineapple – 6, Doman Plum – 6, Valfruit – 5
- Currant Purple
- Mamook Pear – 20, O’Ghomoro Berries – 31, Xelphatol Apple – 17
- Dalamud Red
- Mamook Pear – 16, O’Ghomoro Berries – 25, Xelphatol Apple – 21
- Deepwood Green
- Mamook Pear – 24, O’Ghomoro Berries – 33, Xelphatol Apple – 19
- Desert Yellow
- Han Lemon – 1
- Gloom Purple
- Mamook Pear – 13, O’Ghomoro Berries – 58, Xelphatol Apple – 10
- Gobbiebag Brown
- Doman Plum – 3, O’Ghomoro Berries – 5, Valfruit – 2
- Goobue Grey
- Mamook Pear – 3, O’Ghomoro Berries – 13
- Grape Purple
- Mamook Pear – 19, O’Ghomoro Berries – 30, Xelphatol Apple – 17
- Halatali Yellow
- Mamook Pear – 9, O’Ghomoro Berries – 10, Xelphatol Apple – 9
- Honey Yellow
- Cieldalaes Pineapple – 5, Mamook Pear – 1, Xelphatol Apple – 2
- Hunter Green
- Mamook Pear – 22, O’Ghomor Berries – 29, Xelphatol Apple – 15
- Ice Blue
- Doman Plum – 14, O’Ghomoro Berries – 2, Valfruit – 8
- Ink Blue
- Mamook Pear – 24, O’Ghomoro Berries – 34, Xelphatol Apple – 20
- Iris Purple
- Doman Plum – 8, O’Ghomoro Berries – 6, Valfruit – 6
- Kobold Brown
- Mamook Pear – 23, O’Ghomoro Berries 13 – Valfruit – 1
- Lavender Purple
- Doman Plum – 4, O’Ghomoro Berries – 13, Valfruit – 1
- Lilac Purple
- Mamook Pear – 7, O’Ghomoro Berries – 17, Xelphatol Apple – 6
- Lime Green
- Mamook Pear – 5, O’Ghomoro Berries – 5
- Loam Brown
- Mamook Pear – 21, O’Ghomoro Berries – 29, Xelphatol Apple – 18
- Lotus Pink
- Cieldalaes Pineapple – 7, Doman Plum – 19, Valfruit – 20
- Marsh Green
- Mamook Pear – 22, O’Ghomoro Berries – 30, Xelphatol Apple – 18
- Meadow Green
- Mamook Pear – 7, O’Ghomoro Berries – 10, Xelphatol Apple – 7
- Mesa Red
- Mamook Pear – 8, O’Ghomoro Berries – 21, Xelphatol Apple – 20
- Midnight Blue
- Mamook Pear – 23, O’Ghomoro Berries – 36, Xelphatol Apple – 19
- Millioncorn Yellow
- Mamook Pear – 3, O’Ghomoro Berries – 1, Xelphatol Apple – 6
- Mole Brown
- Mamook Pear – 14, O’Ghomoro Berries – 22, Xelphatol Apple – 12
- Morbol Green
- Mamook Pear – 21, O’Ghomoro Berries – 30, Xelphatol Apple – 13
- Moss Green
- Mamook Pear – 16, O’Ghomoro Berries – 18, Xelphatol Apple – 12
- Mud Green
- Mamook Pear – 17, O’Ghomoro Berries – 23, Xelphatol Apple – 14
- Nophica Green
- Mamook Pear – 19, O’Ghomoro Berries – 26, Xelphatol Apple – 13
- Ochu Green
- Mamook Pear – 22, O’Ghomoro Berries – 30, Xelphatol Apple – 18
- Olive Green
- Mamook Pear – 19, O’Ghomoro Berries – 24, Xelphatol Apple – 11
- Opo-opo Brown
- Mamook Pear – 18, O’Ghomoro Berries – 19, Xelphatol Apple – 13
- Orchard Brown
- Mamook Pear – 19, O’Ghomoro Berries – 23, Xelphatol Apple – 18
- Othard Blue
- Mamook Pear – 12, O’Ghomoro Berries – 23, Xelphatol Apple – 4
- Peacock Blue
- Mamook Pear – 11, O’Ghomoro Berries – 24, Xelphatol Apple – 3
- Plum Purple
- Mamook Pear – 8, O’Ghomoro Berries – 20, Xelphatol Apple – 8
- Pumpkin Orange
- Mamook Pear – 7, O’Ghomoro Berries – 8, Xelphatol Apple – 11
- Qiqirn Brown
- Mamook Pear – 9, O’Ghomoro Berries – 29, Xelphatol Apple – 20
- Raisin Brown
- Mamook Pear – 23, O’Ghomoro Berries – 29, Xelphatol Apple – 20
- Raptor Blue
- Doman Plum – 6, Mamook Pear – 2, O’Ghomoro Berries – 15
- Regal Purple
- Mamook Pear – 13, O’Ghomoro Berries – 25, Xelphatol Apple – 14
- Rolanberry Red
- Mamook Pear – 18, O’Ghomoro Berries – 29, Xelphatol Apple 21
- Rose Pink
- Doman Plum – 4, O’Ghomoro Berries – 1, Valfruit – 7
- Royal Blue
- Mamook Pear – 16, O’Ghomoro Berries – 31, Xelphatol Apple – 11
- Russet Brown
- Mamook Pear – 20, O’Ghomoro Berries – 28, Xelphatol Apple – 20
- Rust Red
- Mamook Pear – 20, O’Ghomoro Berries – 27, Xelphatol Apple – 23
- Salmon Pink
- Doman Plum – 4, Valfruit – 6
- Seafog BLue
- Doman Plum – 2, Mamook Pear – 5, O’Ghomoro Berries – 17
- Shadow Blue
- Mamook Pear – 18, O’Ghomoro Berries – 29, Xelphatol Apple – 14
- Shale Brown
- Mamook Pear – 22, O’Ghomoro Berries – 12, Xelphatol Apple – 3
- Sky Blue
- Doman Plum – 12, Valfruit – 3, O’Ghomoro Berries – 9
- Slate Grey
- Mamook Pear – 11, O’Ghomoro Berries – 20, Xelphatol Apple – 7
- Snow White
- Cieldalaes Pineapple – 5, Doman Plum – 16, Valfruit 13
- Soot Black
- Mamook Pear – 23, O’Ghomoro Berries – 32, Xelphatol Apple – 19
- Storm Blue
- Mamook Pear – 17, O’Ghomoro Berries – 30, Xelphatol Apple – 10
- Sunset Orange
- Mamook Pear – 8, O’Ghomoro Berries – 13, Xelphatol Apple – 13
- Sylph Green
- Doman Plum – 6, O’Ghomoro Berries – 2, Valfruit – 2
- Turquoise Green
- Mamook Pear – 12, O’Ghomoro Berries – 2, Xelphatol Apple – 4
- UI Brown
- Doman Plum – 1, Mamook Pear – 12, Xelphatol Apple – 4
- Void Blue
- Mamook Pear – 22, O’Ghomoro Berries – 34, Xelphatol Apple – 16
- Wine Red
- Mamook Pear – 22, O’Ghomoro Berries – 31, Xelphatol Apple – 23
- Woad Blue
- Mamook Pear – 18, O’Ghomoro Berries – 29, Xelphatol Apple – 14