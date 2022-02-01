All Close Encounter challenges and quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1
Up close and personal.
The Closen Encounter Limited Time Mode is returning to Fortnite. This means there will be new challenges for players to complete and earn some free XP for their Battle Pass.
During the Close Encounter mode, the only weapon available to players is the Shotgun. Players will also have access to Jetpack, and the overall length of the match is much shorter, as the storm closes quicker.
You can see all the Close Encounters Challenges below:
- Complete 3 Close Encounters Quests (0/3) – 18,000 XP
- Eliminate two player oppoennts within 30 secodns of each other in Close Encounters (0/1) – 12,000 XP
- Get an elimination with 10 or fewer players remaining in Close Encounters (0/1) – 14,000 XP
- Deal damage to opponents from above in Close Encounters (0/100) – 10,000 XP